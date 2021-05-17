. . . were this: Kerouac would “sketch from memory a definite image-object” more or less as a painter would work on a still-life; (it) necessitated an “undisturbed flow from the mind of idea-words” comparable to a jazz soloist blowing freely. .. there would be no “selectivity” of expression but instead the free association of the mind into “limitless seas” of thought. . . the writing was to be done “without consciousness,” . . . allowing the unconscious to admit in uninhibited and therefore “necessarily modern language” what overly conscious art would normally censor.

How dated the plan, how limiting its assumptions. Kerouac all but loses the writer in the analogy to painter and musician. No selectivity? The imagination itself selects; and censors. And is the merely uninhibited necessarily “modern”? And is modernity itself either issue or virtue? But discounting even all this, the noteworthy note here is that Kerouac, by subscribing to so strict a program, had made himself into the one thing he professed himself to be at war with: an academic from the start. Another novelist might discover his materials and methods painfully from book to book, but Kerouac came with a design that only genius could save from formula, and I think we will see that that salvation was not forthcoming. For what the author did was write the same book eight, ten, a dozen times, and in the end his “spontaneous prose” was shuffled from volume to volume in a most unspontaneous manner. Take these examples from Lonesome Traveler and Desolation Angels:

One morning I found bear stool and signs of where the monster had taken a can of frozen milk and squeezed it in his paws and bit it with one sharp tooth trying to suck out the paste. ln the foggy dawn I looked down the mysterious Ridge of Starvation with its fog-lost firs and its hills humping into invisibility, and the wind blowing the fog by like a faint blizzard and I realized that somewhere in the fog stalked the bear.

And:

One morning I find bear stool and signs of where the unseen monster had taken cans of frozen hardened can-milk and squeezed it in his apocalyptical paws and bit with one insane sharp tooth in, trying to suck out the sour paste—Never seen, and in the foggy dusk I sit and look down the mysterious Ridge of Starvation with its fog-lost firs and humping-into-invisibility hills, and the fog-wind blowing by like a faint blizzard, and somewhere in that Zen Mystery Fog stalks the Bear...

There’s nothing wrong with repetition of themes and sources, the greatest writers do little else, but this is selling the same goods twice. Nor is there much here to substantiate Kerouac’s claim that his effort was similar in kind to Proust’s: “My work comprises one vast book like Proust’s except that my rememberances are written on the run instead of afterwards in a sickbed...” The claim seems to have come as an afterthought anyway, touched off by the spectre of a stack of books peopled by the same five characters with 15 different names. But he really had no need to make it; in the tang of the prose itself, there is sufficient originality to earn him a modest honorable place in his period’s pantheon. The truth is that he was a good, trapped writer. He had found a lazy man’s way to work (the grail we’re all secretly searching and fighting off) and enshrined it into a method. The Subterraneans, for one, couldn’t be fluff because it was essential spontaneous prose. “Wrote The Subterraneans in three days!” the author howls. Simenon could say no more.

Of the subterraneans themselves, Kerouac, taking 30 seconds of those three days, said, “They are hip without being slick, they are intellectual without being corny, they are intelligent as hell and know all about Pound . . . they are very quiet, they are very Christlike.” A good media prince, he was being at once normative and descriptive, telling the generation he had named how they were expected to behave. This wasn’t arrogance. It was fundamental to the wide loop of his work that his writing help create the people he would write about. In that staked and surveyed area, he was often markedly successful: his pictures of himself and his beat buddies are always convincing and sometimes even wise. But in the larger scene of real life necessarily trapped in the net of his travels, he could be dangerous and embarrassing. No sympathetic woman appears in the Kerouac canon. Blacks are spoken of in tomming terms that caused James Baldwin to remark he wouldn’t like to be in Kerouac’s shoes should the author ever read such nonsense from the stage of the Apollo theater. Homosexuals are figures of fun. (“Are you a fag?” one character persists in The Subterraneans.,“You talk like a fag.” And in On The Road, a man pulls a gun to guard himself against a men’s room browser.) All this protective contempt is put in service of what amounts to a machismo vision no less virulent than, again, Hemingway’s. (Unless I’m unfairly viewing a ‘50s culture with a ‘70s shocktrooped eye—for it’s easy enough to pick these nits at this distance, and I have an echo of Kerouac’s sweeter voice greasing over each flaw, murmuring, “Ah well man, and what’s it all for anyway?”)