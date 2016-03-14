Back in December, Jeb Bush christened Donald Trump the “chaos candidate.” Those words took on a new meaning on Friday night, when he was forced to cancel a rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago after protesters overwhelmed the event and fights broke out. “It became a Bernie Sanders rally,” Jedidiah Brown, who rushed the podium and ripped apart a Trump sign, later told MSNBC.

I'm pretty sure 3/4 of the room was anti-trump and they've completely shut this down #TrumpRally Chicago — Aaron Cynic (@aaroncynic) March 12, 2016

Reporters from The Guardian described the scene:



Fights and scuffles broke out as protesters swapped blows with Trump supporters and activists eager to celebrate their apparent victory shouted “Bernie, Bernie” and “Si se puede” (“Yes we can”), while waving signs supporting the Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

It is impossible to determine what percentage of these protesters—a loose coalition of UIC students and experienced activists from Black Lives Matter, the Black Youth Project, MoveOn.org, Fight for 15, and the Chicago Teacher’s Union—will turn out to vote for Sanders in the Illinois primary on Tuesday. Still, it is remarkable that within a year, some Black Lives Matter activists have gone from shutting down Sanders at his own events to chanting his name at a Trump rally.

Illinois will be a huge test for Sanders and for Hillary Clinton. FiveThirtyEight gives the former secretary of state a 95 percent chance of winning, but then again, the site gave her a 99 percent chance of winning Michigan, which she lost in a squeaker. As Harry Enten wrote after Sanders made him “eat a stack of humble pie” in Michigan, “The question I am asking myself now is whether this means the polls are off in other Midwestern states that are holding open primaries.”