In the divisive rhetoric of this year’s presidential primary, Florida Republicans hear echoes of the failed 1994 campaign that famously prompted Bush—who lost his first bid for governor in a year when Republicans were winning up and down the ballot—to soften his approach. “Why did Jeb lose when everyone else won?” Mac Stipanovich, a Republican operative who advised Bush’s 1994 campaign, asks rhetorically. “He was too doctrinaire. He was too rigid. He frightened the elderly. He offended minorities and did not reach out to working women and independents. Trump is that guy on steroids.”

Michael McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida who studies voting behavior, forecasts a “hate election,” in which both parties are driven to the polls out of anger and animosity. “If we continue on this trajectory, this will be a very passion-laden general election,” he said. And the cultural clashes will be most pronounced in diverse states like Florida.

Elsewhere, such moments have prompted a sea change in other states’ politics. In the 1990s, for example, California Republicans pushed a ballot measure to deny most government services to undocumented immigrants, complete with grainy black-and-white ads of shadowy figures crossing the border. “They keep coming,” the spots intoned darkly. Latinos responded in kind by registering and turning out in record numbers for Democrats, beginning a decades-long death spiral for the GOP in the land of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

Florida could be poised for that type of transformation. Once dominated by conservative Cubans in South Florida, the Latino electorate is growing more diverse and more Democratic—driven in large part by a booming Puerto Rican diaspora in the central part of the state. Nearly 400,000 Puerto Ricans have settled in the Orlando area, with thousands coming from the island each month. Still others are relocating from the Northeastern U.S., and they now make up 27 percent of Florida’s Hispanic vote. (Hispanics of other ancestry, such as Mexico and South America, now make up 42 percent, while just 31 percent are Cuban American.) Puerto Ricans in Central Florida played a key role in helping put Barack Obama over the top in 2012, though they also have a strong independent streak.

Among these folks, the Trump message comes across like a warning siren. “We’ve seen comments about Mexican immigrants and an overall nasty tone that really is reminiscent of some of the despots of Central and South America that many Hispanics left behind,” says state Senator Darren Soto, a Democrat who is waging a bid to be the first Floridian of Puerto Rican descent to be elected to Congress.

Wilson, the GOP operative, said he realized the depth of the damage in December during a focus group in which a Cuban-American man said, “Trump calls all of us rapists.” A light bulb went off: If the remarks about Mexicans were offensive to Cuban-Americans, who are generally more conservative voters and often see themselves as distinct from other segments of the Latino community, Republicans are truly in trouble.

While Trump’s rhetoric is driving Latinos away from the Republican fold, Democratic groups are eager to take advantage. Immigration advocates and labor unions have launched aggressive citizenship and registration drives throughout the state. In Soto’s Orlando-area district, Hispanics account for half of all new registrations since July, he said. “I sense a lot of people are registering in the Hispanic community just to vote against Trump” in November, Soto said.

Even so, while Florida Democrats are jubilant about the flagging fortunes of Rubio and the withdrawal of Bush—two candidates widely seen as tougher competition in November—they hardly see Trump as a pushover in the state. Some worry that Trump’s economic populism could siphon off support from disaffected white Democrats. And the billionaire businessman seems to be making good on his promise to expand the GOP base: More than 130,000 Republicans who did not vote in the last two major elections have cast ballots in the Florida primary, according to early voting figures. “This is the kind of state that no matter who the nominee is, nobody thinks they’re going to have a cake walk,” says Ben Pollara, a Democratic consultant and Hillary Clinton fundraiser. “It’s going to be a slugfest.”

That’s exactly what worries some Florida Democrats: Negativity could depress, not galvanize, voters in November. “Do Trump’s comments harm him among Hispanics in Florida? There’s no question in my mind,” says Steve Schale, a Democratic strategist who helped oversee Barack Obama’s Florida campaigns. “But where his head has been, we can make this race so toxic, we can get people so turned off that people don’t vote.”

Democrats are still scarred by the Trump-like campaign that first elected the state’s current GOP governor, Rick Scott. In 2010, the multimillionaire health-care executive billed himself as a self-funding outsider determined to topple the Republican establishment. To win the primary, he appealed to Tea Party voters by calling for an Arizona-style immigration crackdown, and stoked anti-Muslim sentiment by running ads criticizing Obama over the president’s defense of a mosque near the World Trade Center. In the general election, he and Democratic nominee Alex Sink traded barbs over business ethics while he poured millions into ads focusing on the economy. Scott eked out a win in one of the closest races in Florida history.

“People said, ‘I don’t like her, I don’t like him, but at least he’s got a plan for jobs. I’ll vote for the lesser of two evils,’” Schale says. The fear for Democrats is that Hillary Clinton could end up looking like another Alex Sink, one of the two “evils” to choose from.

Nevertheless, even Scott seems to recognize that Florida is changing. Facing a tough re-election match in 2014, he appointed the state’s first Hispanic lieutenant governor. At Bush’s urging, he signed a bill granting in-state tuition rates to undocumented students. And, in perhaps the most telling sign of political survival, he has offered words of praise for Trump—but not an endorsement.

Of course, the mid-term electorates that gave Scott his victories were older, whiter and more heavily Republican than what we’re likely to see in November— especially with Trump at the top of the GOP ticket. Florida Republicans have learned to modulate their message and capture enough Latinos to win consistently; many were horrified when Mitt Romney advocated “self deportation” four years ago. But Trump and this year’s other contenders have shown no interest in moderating their immigration message, at least not yet. That means Republicans may have to woo those angry white voters in other states to put Trump, or any party nominee, in the White House.

Michael J. Mishak is a reporter at the Washington-based Center for Public Integrity. He covered Florida politics for The Associated Press, and his work has appeared in Politico Magazine, National Journal, and the Los Angeles Times.