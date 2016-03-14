Kasich’s message is comfortingly familiar to Ohioans. Republicans, of course, have always been about less change than Democrats, taking the message to voters that things get better if you leave them alone. The Democrats have used a similar message in Ohio as well, telling union members that the high wages and high pensions will stay in place if they’re elected.



In effect, Ohio politics has always been about protecting the average—more so than most other states—and that is why Kasich has always done well here. By “average,” I mean the type of people who are comfortable with a steady lifestyle and income, without any of the selfie bragging of social media, and no aspirations to be great or exceptional. This mindset stemmed from the fact that America valued the average in the old economy, and that is how Ohio came to define itself. Alexander Graham Bell could invent the telephone, after all, but he needed people to dig the ditches to plant the poles and then hang the wires from them to make his high tech creation work. Ohioans were those people: making the little metal things that make big things work, and even on occasion making the big metal things that make the little metal things work.

The U.S. economy rewarded that averageness, paying decent salaries to turn a screw and grow corn and mine coal, and allowing families enough money to go to Florida every winter for a week. The economic and cultural rules were very defined in this old model: Some parts of the country did the exceptional, other parts did the average, but both were regarded as having equal importance in the whole scheme of things.

But the value of being average has disappeared in America. You are now either marginalized and needing financial assistance, it seems, or you’re one of those disruptive innovators who create and sell and create again. You can see it in the jobs and people leaving states like Ohio—in the 436,000 jobs lost during the Great Recession, and in Cleveland’s declining population. You can see it in the growth of meth labs and heroin addiction. You can see it in the Ohio small towns that have but three thriving businesses left: bars, funeral homes, and dollar stores.

Getting rid of the middle-class average drops the floor. In 2000, Ohio ranked 19th among states for household income, but it is now 35th. In inflation-adjusted figures, Ohio household incomes have gone down by about $10,000 since 2007.

That’s why people are angry, and not just in Ohio. And during this election campaign, Trump has pounced on that anger more than anyone. The Grand Old Party of old would have told everyone to sit tight and do nothing, that things will get better as they always do. Kasich has always done that, and he’s doing it now. And in the contests leading up to Tuesday’s, that has been his problem. Sullen, frustrated voters have tapped into Trump’s notion that being great is better than being average.

Kasich’s message is that being practical supersedes being emotional, and that notion has a foothold in Ohio. That’s why Kasich can say something as generic as this and get applause in Ohio: “We hear a lot about negative. Let me tell you, we—all of us, in our families, in our neighborhoods, in our communities—we are the spirit of America.”

The difference is clear as day: While Trump is selling the idea that most of America is now marginalized and we need to blow it up, Kasich is saying that people are not marginalized and a little hard work and smarts will get us back to where we once were.

Will this work for Kasich in Ohio and the possible states beyond? Probably not. Trump doesn’t need more than 35 percent of the Republican voters to agree with him in Ohio and send Kasich to the showers. But even if that’s the outcome on Tuesday, the same question that dominates the Ohio Republican primary will remain: How long will the populace put up with Trump’s message that the solution to your fear is more fighting and change and transition? Part of what people are angry about, really, is that the average has been exported out of America. Hearing that the only solution to restoring America is some vague notion that the country needs be big and bold and great again doesn’t sound all that appealing to the many folks who never were all that great and never wanted to be.