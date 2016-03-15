To understand National Review, we have to go back to its founder William F. Buckley Jr. In 1944, while training to be an officer in Camp Wheeler, Georgia, Buckley found that he could barely contain his contempt for most of his fellow soldiers. The son of an oil magnate, Buckley had been raised in great wealth and had attended Andover. The army was full of people he had rarely encountered before. According to biographer John Judis, Buckley “found it difficult to share quarters with men of inferior manners and intelligence.” In a letter to a colonel, Buckley said that while “some” of the noncommissioned officers were fine men, others were “crude, course, vulgar, and highly objectionable.” Told by a platoon leader that condoms were available for soldiers on leave, Buckley priggishly insisted that he, for one, didn’t need them—the implication being that he was better than the fornicating riffraff that surrounded him. According to one of his colleagues, Lieutenant John Lawrence, Buckley had a “definite air of superiority which alienated a tremendous number of people.”



Buckley’s difficulty fraternizing with the men wasn’t just a product of his personality, but also his full-fledged ideological commitment to aristocratic conservatism. Buckley had been much influenced by the elitist teachings of Albert Jay Nock, a family friend who spent much time at the Buckley estate in Milford, Connecticut. Nock believed that the masses were “structurally immature” and that democracy was an “ochlocracy of mass-men led by a sagacious knave.”

Buckley never lost his Nock-influenced disdain for democracy, and his biggest intellectual disappointment was that he was unable to finish a magnum opus titled Revolt Against the Masses, which would show the merits of elitist objections to egalitarianism. It was no accident that Buckley liked to keep company with European aristocrats like Erik Maria Ritter von Kuehnelt-Leddihn, who often argued in the pages of the magazine for monarchism. Another Buckley crony was Otto von Hapsburg, pretender to the Austrian throne, who said National Review was the only magazine that talked sense to the American people.

To be sure, as the conservative movement gained ascendancy, Buckley learned to disguise his aristocratic agenda with a veneer of populism. He was helped in this task by his Yale mentor Willmoore Kendall, a highly eccentric political theorist who used the ideas of Rousseau to justify the politics of Joseph McCarthy and Barry Goldwater. But the occasional populist arguments Buckley would make were barely even skin deep. Indeed, his entire public persona was based on an appeal to the idea of elite leadership. With his pretentious vocabulary, drawling accent, frequent yachting, and frequent ski trips in Switzerland, Buckley was a pseudo-aristocrat who led a movement of those who thought they were better than the rest of America.

The best way to understand Kevin Williamson’s article is that it is a return to the aristocratic conservatism of Albert Jay Nock, to a belief that the world is divided into two irreconcilable camps: the few who embody civilization and excellence and the many who are “structurally immature.” The few owe nothing to the many. If the many want to improve, they have to hoist themselves up by individual effort to a place at the table with the few.