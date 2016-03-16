Some conservatives are contemplating a third-party run against Trump. Others are looking into cannibalizing a smaller, existing party. Yet more are contemplating narrower strategies in order to limit down-ballot losses with Trump at the top of the ticket. And, of course, others are committed to seeing this election through as Republicans, Trump or no—and many of them have endorsed him. Even Rubio couldn’t quite bring himself to rescind his pledge to support the GOP nominee.

Trump, of course, could never win a Democratic primary on his current platform. He probably couldn’t win one on a different platform. The best a demagogue of Trump’s recklessness on the left could hope for in Democratic politics would be to commandeer a down-ballot race—and if that ever happened, the party would abandon him.

If Republicans were more clear-eyed about Trump, and committed to the kind of reforms that would foreclose another Trump, they would abandon him somehow, and do it in a way that reflects real recognition of their complicity in his rise. Instead, it seems much more likely that Trump and Republican Party leaders will approach each other gingerly, like dogs sniffing each other’s hindquarters.

Republicans will attempt to reason with him, dial him down a notch, and tout his strengths as a general-election opponent against Hillary Clinton. Once the Democratic campaign against him begins in earnest, however, many Republicans will distance themselves from him in an organic fashion, beginning with vulnerable, in-cycle Republicans in swing states and districts.

In a way, there’s a strong strategic logic pointing to the the GOP just trundling into a massive general-election defeat and then beginning the rebuilding process on the other side of 2016 without actively kicking Trumpistas out of the party, in the hope that they can be reabsorbed into the Republican fold in future elections.

We shouldn’t rule this out, either, because very powerful forces in the Republican Party want to put this Trump mess behind them and carry on as they have for the past eight years—as if the institution was basically sound until Trump wrecked it. Indeed, that’s what you’d expect based on Republican intimations that Trump is a fluke, or a force that emerged from the ether, rather than from the primordial soup of GOP grievance politics.

Until they dispel once and for all with this fiction, Republicans will be unable to wean themselves from the politics that gave rise to Trump, that led Marco Rubio to accuse Obama of trying to destroy the country, and that will leave their party vulnerable to being overtaken by another Trump in the future.