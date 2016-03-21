Of course, there are some needs that cannot be covered by money alone, such as education and health care. But for material necessities, a child allowance would benefit parents enormously, protecting them from many of the gaps in our safety net. Most industrialized countries have recognized this and deliver child allowances as a standard government benefit. This is true for social democracies, such as Finland, Denmark, and Norway, as well as for countries more politically similar to the United States, like the U.K., Australia, and Canada. In fact, the U.S. stands out from its peers by not having some sort of child allowance.

The U.S. is also exceptional in its high child poverty rate. Overall, using the supplemental poverty measure (a more comprehensive measure that factors in government transfers), almost 17 percent of children live in poverty in America. In Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Switzerland, child poverty consistently falls under 10 percent. Almost one in 20 (4.5 percent) of American children live in deep poverty, or under 50 percent of the poverty line.

A new report by The Century Foundation shows the impact that a child allowance could have for these children. By giving parents a $4,000 yearly allowance for each child (approximately $333 per month), child poverty would be cut nearly in half and deep child poverty would be reduced to 1.6 percent. With a price tag of $200 billion, this is the most expensive scenario, but the report offers a variety of options, with the general trend being that the more you pay, the more poverty reduction you get.

Critics of such policies often object that the cash wouldn’t go to children—that poor parents would spend that money irresponsibly, such as on drugs and alcohol. It’s the kind of thinking that leads some states to require drug tests for welfare recipients, to limit welfare benefit ATM withdrawals to $25 a day, and to ban people from buying lobster and steaks with their food stamps. This distrust of the poor—often racially motivated—is misplaced. Evidence from England shows that poor parents who received child allowances were able to spend more on books, toys, and healthy foods. In Canada, parents overall actually spent less money on alcohol and tobacco for every extra dollar they gained from child allowances.

Currently, we rely on a system of tax benefits to transfer money to parents, such as the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which gives parents a maximum of $1,000 a year per child. However, because the credit is only partially refundable and parents must make at least $3,000 a year to receive it, those who have low or no income don’t get anything from the CTC, leaving out the poorest families. And for those who do qualify, the credit comes only once a year during tax season, making it difficult to use it for daily expenses. As Christopher Wimer, one of The Century Foundation report’s authors, said, “The U.S. reliance on tax credits means benefits are more tied to work in the U.S. This means less support going to children in the most disadvantaged families who are not engaged in the labor market [and] smaller reductions in child poverty than we would see with a universal child allowance.”