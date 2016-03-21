People Get Ready: The Fight Against A Jobless Economy And A Citizenless Democracy by Robert W. McChesney and John Nichols could have been titled “A Bernie-ist Manifesto.” The book makes many of the same arguments as the Sanders campaign and seems calculated to appeal to and inspire primary voters who are feeling the Bern, but since it’s a book we are spared the horse race and the soundbites. The authors offer a strong analysis of automation and labor looking forward into the twenty-first century. They weigh all the claims of “disruptive” tech-utopians both past and present against the best statistics and come to an unfortunate conclusion. “What we are comfortable saying—and what we believe must be said loudly and emphatically,” they write, “is that the present course is taking all the trends toward increased inequality and poverty already in existence and making them worse.” Machines are replacing jobs, and capitalism ensures that workers pay the price.

The proposition that things are getting worse for workers as machines get better for owners is backed up by pages of graphs and is relatively uncontroversial on its face, but that doesn’t make it any less a radical insight. If five people build a machine that can do the work of 50 other people, that should eliminate jobs. At the very least, it lowers the amount of labor required from a society in order to produce the same standard of living. The historical period America is entering is defined perhaps principally by this rapid reduction in the need for labor. But the effects of that reduction not surprisingly benefit the machines’ proprietors rather than the workers. Overabundance of labor reduces its value, and owners reap the profits. “In our view, the evidence points in one direction,” the authors write. “The economy needs to be fundamentally reformed, if not replaced. Capitalism as we know it is the wrong economic system for the material world that is emerging.” It’s quite an idea, and it’s just as urgent as the authors convey.

But it is tempting to read the book as the product of two distinct minds, one perceptive and thoughtful, the other incredibly foolish. And here is where the dumb author takes over: Instead of the book people deserve, about changes in the mode of production and the coming struggle for control over them, we get transitioned to a haphazard mishmash of revisionist history and naive liberal politics, culminating in proposed solutions that are impractical and insufficient at the same time. After concluding that capitalism and the wage-labor system are incompatible with a desirable future, the authors duck the implications of their insight. The section “What Does This Mean for Jobs?” ends:

It is not even an economic problem so much as it is a political one, because the only plausible way to solve the great structural problems facing the economy will be through politics.



This is Bernie’s “political revolution” theory in a nutshell—that a popular outcry will replace our capitalist politicians with people who will be compelled to make the transition to a more equitable economy. First we do the democracy, then we get the socialism. What they are proposing is not in fact a revolution at all but a program of radical reform. The reasoning behind this vision is weak: Just because something seems plausible doesn’t mean it’s actually possible. Instead of trying to determine what is necessary to bring an end to capitalism in America, they assume that this can be achieved through so-called democratic means.

