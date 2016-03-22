It could be argued that we no longer have theater in America, we only have Events. And the blame for this rests squarely at the door of economics and the media. Recognizing that few people today are prepared to meet the soaring costs of theatergoing unless assured of a blockbuster, the press, television, and radio have been devoting more and more space to hyping special large-scale attractions. Anything that promises big sales through advance publicity receives massive pre-opening and post-opening coverage—features, double reviews, interviews, follow-ups, even audits of the income of its creators—until we are smothered under an avalanche of information we have no desire to know. This is a variant on the morphology of the hit, but it has grown to extravagant proportions. As Russell Baker noted in a recent column, people will only buy tickets to a show they can’t get into. Success in the Broadway theater is based on a culture of scarcity.

By this measure, there would even be a run on Edsels were there a shortage of parts, and lots of theatrical Edsels have gone on the market lately, masquerading as Rolls-Royces. Under such conditions, what can criticism do but fall into lockstep, praising what it has no power to alter? Even with bad reviews, the blockbuster continues to play to full houses and huge advance sales: even when heaped with scorn, the lachrymose wizard who manufactured the Event can row through his tears to the bank. By the end of the run, he probably owns the bank.

The critic-proof Event has resulted in a whole new theater genre which I call the “Schlepic.” Often originating in England, and always costing millions, it takes New York by storm and runs for centuries to standing ovations. The first of these Schlepics was Cats, followed hard upon by Les Miserables and Starlight Express, with Chess and Carrie still to come. (Is it possible that The Mahabharata is an avant-garde version of the Schlepic?) The latest, and by far the most successful, in this series is The Phantom of the Opera by the “onlie begetter” of the genre, Andrew Lloyd Webber. This musical generated $17 million in advance sales before it even opened, and now you can’t buy a ticket until next Tisha b’Av. Costing $8 million to produce. The Phantom of the Opera is not a musical play so much as the theatrical equivalent of a corporate merger. We follow the plot with less interest than its box office reports; we can barely hear the music above the jingle of the cash register.

There are people moving around on the stage of the Majestic Theatre, but the star of the show is obviously the chandelier. I’ve sometimes spoken of leaving a musical singing the set; this is the first time I’ve gone home singing the chandelier. What a piece of work! It may look like an ordinary object, sitting there lumpishly on the floor as you enter, but just when you’re wondering why the set looks so drab, it rises laboriously from its mooring, like Old Deuteronomy’s neon-flashing tire in Cats, and sails over your head to take its place amidst transformed scenery to the gasps of the audience. I’ll say this for The Phantom of the Opera: you’re never in doubt about where the production budget went. Most of it must have been lavished on this redoubtable piece of stage machinery, which makes another entrance at the end of the first act, gliding over our heads, executing a few barrel rolls and Immelmanns, then dropping gently if anti-climactically to the stage. I was disappointed when it failed to take a personal bow at the curtain call.