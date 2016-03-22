Rob Ford, the notorious former mayor of Toronto, was so full of gusto, so much a creature of his appetites, so large a presence not only in his city but around the world, that it’s hard to comprehend that he’s dead. How could someone who was so vibrant succumb to death?

Forty-six is too young for anyone to die, but it is especially sad in Ford’s case because he had much to make amends for. Respect for the truth requires us to admit that he did much damage to his family and his city. The Toronto police repeatedly visited his home on domestic abuse calls. He once humiliated his wife during a press conference by boasting about performing oral sex on her. His children lived under the shadow of his addictions to drugs and alcohol, which made him an erratic and threatening man.

Beyond his family, he was a toxic figure in Toronto municipal politics. He won the mayoralty thanks to his belligerently ignorant populism, fueled by the genuine grievances of the working-class citizens of Toronto, who felt their concerns were being neglected. But in true demagogic fashion, Ford took these well-grounded complaints and refashioned them into a polarizing creed of contempt for cosmopolitan urbanites, reimagined as bicycle-riding downtown elites. Ford practiced a fantasy politics, promising subways that would never get built and wreaking havoc on the city’s budget.

Homophobia was the glue that held the Ford coalition together. He repeatedly expressed disdain for the LGBT community. In the video showing Ford smoking crack—the video that made him a global figure—he could be heard referring to Justin Trudeau, now the country’s prime minister, as a “fag.” During Toronto’s annual pride parade, Ford pointedly left the city to go to his cottage, a striking gesture given that mayors before and after him attended the event, which has become a key part of Toronto’s civic calendar.