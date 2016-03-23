The advantage of this approach is that Millett could advance iconoclastic ideas with scholarly rigor. She drew on anthropology and legal history to denounce the institution of marriage and the family, which she called “a patriarchal unit within a patriarchal whole.” She celebrated a sexual revolution that she characterized as “an end of traditional sexual inhibitions and taboos, particularly those that threaten patriarchal monogamous marriage: homosexuality, ‘illegitimacy,’ adolescent, pre- and extra-marital sexuality.”

The problem with treating sex as a class in its own right was that it tended to obscure economic class—along with race and sexuality.

These ideas were radical, but they were also very much of the time. The year 1970 saw a slew of feminist book publications, including Shulamith Firestone’s The Dialectic of Sex: The Case For Feminist Revolution and Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch. These women were Millett’s collaborators and friends. Like Millett, they advocated for the abolishment of monogamy, marriage, and the nuclear family. Firestone described a “sexual class system” in terms that much resembled Millett’s. She called pregnancy “barbaric,” lauded artificial reproduction, and imagined a utopia in which, children, like Eros, would move freely through the world. Greer, an Australian with a Ph.D. from Cambridge, encouraged women to taste their own menstrual blood and discouraged them from partnering monogamously. “Women,” she claimed, “have very little idea of how much men hate them.” Such words wouldn’t have been out of place in Millett’s book.

What seems remarkable now is how seriously the cultural mainstream engaged with these revolutionary ideas—which isn’t to say approved of them. These women were reviewed widely, and often well. Their book sales were impressive—Dialectic was a bestseller, and Eunuch sold out its first print run in a matter of months. They were invited to speaking engagements with the very men they challenged—Greer took on Mailer at a 1971 “Dialogue on Women’s Liberation.” In the August issue with Millet’s cover portrait, Time ran five articles on the goals and organizing practices of the radical feminists.

Not everyone was prepared to take these women seriously. In a quibbling, condescending review for Harper’s, the critic Irving Howe called Millett a “middle-class mind,” an “ideologue,” and “a female impersonator”; he dismissed her as “a little girl who knows nothing about life.” (Millett was 34.) Her application of Marxist theory to relations between the sexes particularly rankled for Howe, who saw his chance to remind Millett and her compatriots that true inequality took the form of class-based oppression. “Are the ladies of the Upper East Side of Manhattan simply ‘chattel’ in the way the wives of California grape pickers are,” he asked, “and if so, are they ‘chattels’ held by the same kinds of masters?”

Condescension and sexism aside, Howe had a point. The problem with treating sex as a class in its own right was that it tended to obscure economic class—along with race and sexuality. Millett and her fellow radical feminists often elided crucial differences between women—black and white, working-class and wealthy—in the name of “sisterhood.”

By the early 1970s, some were questioning the sisterhood ideal. The Black Woman: An Anthology appeared the same year as Sexual Politics. Edited by Toni Cade Bambara, the anthology introduced the writers who would become central to Black feminism—Nikki Giovanni, Audre Lorde, Alice Walker, and Bambara herself. The collection of poems, stories, and essays celebrates the lives of black women as it interrogates the prescriptions and proscriptions associated with both Black Power and women’s liberation. In her introduction, Bambara asked “how relevant are the truths, the experiences, the findings of white women to Black women? Are women after all simply women?” Answering her own question, she speculated,

I don’t know that our priorities are the same, that our concerns and methods are the same, or even similar enough so that we can afford to depend on this new field of experts (white, female).

For Bambara and her contributors, race and sex were distinct but overlapping categories that combined to produce a unique and heightened form of oppression. Contributing writer Frances Beale called this “double jeopardy.” Nearly twenty years after The Black Woman appeared, Kimberlé Crenshaw developed “intersectionality theory” as a way of analyzing the colliding forms of discrimination that members of oppressed groups may experience. The widespread currency of the intersectional concept—now invoked in contexts ranging from college course descriptions and Hillary Clinton’s campaign tweets—is one measure of our distance from Millett’s moment.

Search the Internet today for Kate Millett, and you’ll find several articles noting her seeming obsolescence and attempting to revive her reputation. The first comes from Millett herself. Her 1998 personal essay for the Guardian, “The Feminist Time Forgot,” detailed her struggles to find employment. Her finances in decline, her books out of print, she worried that her generation of feminists had failed to “create the community necessary to support each other” and were now facing “a lacuna between one generation’s understanding and that of the next.”

Sexual Politics was still out of print the following year, when one journalist combed the Bay Area for a copy. “How is it that the great Kate Millett has nearly vanished from the collective consciousness?” asked Leslie Crawford. Fast-forward to 2013, the year Millett was inducted in the National Women’s Hall of Fame, and you’ll find Katie Ryder arguing that “Kate Millett still matters.” In 2000, the University of Illinois Press reissued all eight of Millett’s books. Columbia University Press’s new edition of Sexual Politics, just released this month, features an introduction by the legal scholar Catharine MacKinnon and an afterword by New Yorker staff writer Rebecca Mead. Reflecting that “much has remained unchanged” since 1970, Mead reminds us that structural and legislative changes have lagged behind shifts in culture. “In some ways,” she writes, “it seems that we got the cultural change that feminism promised, without the concomitant political transformation.”

An ad for the first edition of ‘Sexual Politics.’

Still, today’s cultural debates loom large; in this sense, the return of Sexual Politics is well-timed. In the last six months alone, we’ve witnessed heated literary arguments that demonstrate Millett’s legacy. Think of the discussion surrounding Jonathan Franzen, a writer who now garners as much ire for the antifeminism legible in his novels as he does for sexist remarks made in interviews. Or consider Rebecca Solnit’s back-and-forth with one men’s magazine last year. When Solnit mocked Esquire’s list of “80 Books Every Man Should Read,” she pointed both to the omission of female authors and to the troubling representation of female characters. Many of these books, she argued, were essentially “instructions in women as nonpersons.” When male readers fired back, Solnit responded, citing Millett, that books shape men’s views on women and sex—and some books suggest men have a right to both at will. The line between literature and life looks very thin once again.

Still, it’s hard to imagine any work of literary scholarship—let alone a Ph.D. dissertation—landing its author on the cover of Time today. While the contemporary academy has its share of public intellectuals, most of its scholars write for audiences of specialists (after all, they are employed to do just that). Millett, by contrast, was writing in the waning years of what Louis Menand has called the age of “heroic criticism,” a time when the stakes of literary debate seemed high. The books you preferred said something about your politics, even your morals. If you wanted to change the way people lived and loved, you might very well set out to change the way they read.

This faith in literature—in particular, this faith in the academic study of literature—is perhaps the thing that most marks Millett’s work as the product of another time. It’s striking that in the years after her first book’s release, when she was spending much of her time advocating for “gay liberation,” it occurred to her that the best thing she could do was not speak, or organize, or teach, but write a book of literary criticism, a “SexPol of gay and straight, a scholarly objective approach more convincing to the authorities.” She mapped it out one night at her farm-cum-feminist artist colony in Poughkeepsie: “First lay down a theory about the two cultures, our segregated society. Then find in homosexual literature the emotional truth of the experience as it was lived.” The book never came to be, but the dream of it tells us something about what it meant to be a literary scholar, and a radical feminist, in the early 1970s.

“Will future historians say that I blew it?” Millett asked in Flying. The answer has to be no. Sexual Politics may have its intellectual and political flaws, like any text that documents a way of thinking proper to the past. But what Millett’s work showed were the ways that political action and cultural expression interpenetrate. Both sites of struggle were necessary to bringing about the “altered consciousness” that, for Millett, would mark a sexual revolution and bring “a world we can bear out of the desert we inhabit.” We’re not out of this desert yet; in some ways we are more lost than ever. But culture, Millett taught us, may help us find our way to a better land.

Correction: An earlier version of this article did not acknowledge that Millett rejected a diagnosis of manic depression.