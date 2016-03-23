As Donald Trump has continued to lead the pack of Republican contenders for president, the public—and wide swaths of the conservative establishment—have had to contend with the thought that the real estate mogul has a shot at becoming the next president of the United States. Unsurprisingly, his rise has tracked closely with those same people airing their fears and cutting quips online. Recently, however, there’s been a new sentiment flying around the corners of the internet that fear a President Donald Trump: “It’s not funny anymore.” And others tweet the next logical thought—that it’s time to stop joking and get serious. The message: Your online jabs about Donald Trump aren’t helping.

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Brussels, attacking Trump nonetheless seems necessary. The candidate responded by suggesting that Brussels was now “a disaster city” and that, in response to terror, he wants to impose tactics such as waterboarding and surveilling mosques. With such brazenly simplistic and xenophobic ideas, perhaps censuring those who simply joke about Trump on social media is actually fair.

The trouble with this view is how it suggests political efficacy is the only way to judge the worth of an online expression. That’s one way to think about why people express their ideas and feelings publicly, but it’s not necessarily the best one. It’s a reading that misses a core part of digital culture: their performative nature. And in missing that point, you miss a vital part of the role of social media in contemporary politics. It’s mainly a way to find and build community.

Social media lends itself to performance. People post using personas, or with exaggerated emotions or opinions; sometimes it’s the opposite, leaning to understatement or faux resignation. The point is that the dynamic nature of social media gives context—users are generally either reacting to an event or referencing another, interjecting into an ever-moving stream of news and opinion.