The problem with many recent “Dump Trump” ads was not that they were bad attacks—they were just reaching staunch Republicans who, according to Ace, are less susceptible to them. They’ll work among independents in the general election. Cecil added that the women and undecideds that Democrats need in the general election are also likely to be swayed.

Of course, given Trump’s, um, colorful past, both personally and professionally, there may well be new material that can sway these voters as well—damning dirt on Trump that the Republican candidates or their allied groups have either failed to uncover or judged too distasteful to use in the primary. Huffington Post’s Sam Stein, among others, has referenced “a truism among Republicans that a vast reservoir of damaging opposition research [amassed by Democratic firms] remains untouched.”

Not surprisingly, Priorities USA is mum about what it’s unearthed since research began on Trump last summer—back when most Republicans still thought Trump would fizzle out and weren’t bothering to do the same detective work. Baransky will only say: “One thing that’s eternally true about Donald Trump is you never run out of material.”

Whether or not Priorities comes up with the magic bullet against Trump, it will have advantages the Republican groups never had: the time and resources to adjust its strategies, toss out what doesn’t stick, and try new tacks. That was what the Republican establishment lacked in this primary cycle: By the time groups like Our Principles realized their attacks weren’t hitting home with Republican primary voters, Trump had already racked up a nearly insurmountable delegate lead.

Trump could, of course, still prove to be uniquely, almost magically, immune to attacks in the general election. But he’ll have to fend off the kind of sustained barrage that he hasn’t faced in the Republican primaries—and one that will be aimed, this time, at voters who are already skeptical of him.

THIS WEEK’S ADS:

Since only Idaho, Arizona, and Utah have headed to the polls since last Friday, the ad wars are calming down somewhat. We’ve analyzed six notable spots that aired for the first time this week. You can see every presidential campaign ad that’s run during this cycle at the New Republic’s 2016 Campaign Ad Archive.

Bernie Sanders: “Far Reaching Climate Plan”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin

Impact: Bernie Sanders has refused to air overtly negative ads against Hillary Clinton. But this commercial exemplifies the genre of “issue ads” that Sanders uses as veiled hits on Clinton—so subtle viewers might not pick up on it. When the announcer recites vague tag lines like “people before polluters” and “Bernie Sanders—the courage to stand up to big oil because he won’t take their money,” read: Hillary Clinton is in the pocket of Wall Street interests fueling climate change.

Bernie Sanders: “Conviction”

Type: Endorsement



Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired in Hawaii as part of a $174,000 buy

Impact: If Sanders were to make any headway against Clinton in the coming months, Tulsi Gabbard would make a perfect vice presidential candidate. In this ad, which features lush palm trees, smiling babies, and lots of leis, the congresswoman, a rising star in the Democratic Party, makes a strong case for Sanders based on his desire to avoid unnecessary wars. Her endorsement should play well in Hawaii, where the second largest industry is the military: Sanders needs to reassure those voters that he has the foreign policy chops to be a good commander-in-chief, and Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, may help him do so.

Hillary Clinton: “Ladders”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in Hawaii as part of a $50,000 ad buy

Impact: Both Clinton and Sanders are making sizable advertising pushes in Hawaii with new spots designed specifically for the voters in that state’s March 26 caucus, even though it offers only 34 Democratic delegates. This one shows Clinton pushing for better education, an issue she also highlighted in Arizona. The topic likely played well in Arizona, which often places in the bottom five in rankings of states with the best and worst school systems. Hawaii, however, is closer to the middle of the pack, making you wonder whether Clinton is simply recycling talking points from the ad she aired last week.



John Kasich: “Suggest”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? New Day for America, the super PAC supporting John Kasich

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin

Impact: This persuasive ad hones in on the central rationale for John Kasich: He’s the only Republican who polls show would beat Clinton in the general election. With the announcer proclaiming that Kasich has refused to heed the Republican elders urging him to leave the race, the Ohio governor also looks like an outsider in this ad. You can just imagine the Republican establishment fuming that Kasich has such a good advertising firm.

Donald Trump: “Lying Ted”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? The Trump campaign

Reach: Aired in Utah

Impact: Donald Trump continues his quest to give every presidential candidate an epithet that sticks: Low Energy Jeb, Little Marco, Lying Ted, and Incompetent Hillary (though that last one lacks the same catchiness). It is refreshing to remember that Donald Trump can use adjectives other than “tremendous.”

Our Principles PAC: “Imagination”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Our Principles, a super PAC that aims to prevent Donald Trump from getting the nomination

Reach: Aired in Utah

Impact: This anti-Trump commercial was likely effective in Utah, where Mitt Romney is still popular (and where Ted Cruz won Tuesday’s caucus). But the clips of the 2012 nominee saying “his promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University” are also a reminder of just how wooden he is behind a camera—even when talking about impending armageddon, should Trump get the Republican nomination.

Other new ads from Our Principles: “Real”