The covert mechanisms themselves may have had a certain macabre logic to them, but the outward result was chaos. Condor, writes McSherry, was designed to create a “pervading sense of ambiguity, unreality, and dread.” Under its purview, repression achieved maximum reach with minimum exposure. A Brazilian activist living in Buenos Aires might be picked up by Uruguayan police and handed over to Chilean intelligence for torture. Complicating matters further was the deployment of criminal networks and extralegal extremist factions as operational assets. Anything could happen to anyone anywhere, and no one would have any idea who was behind it.

This built-in deniability made it especially difficult to mount credible claims on the international stage. It was hard enough to prove that one government had committed a given crime, much less that six were involved on some level of collusion.

Yet another step removed were the CIA handlers and military intelligence liaisons sending detailed reports on Condor’s day-to-day goings on back to their superiors in Washington. This article isn’t the place for a careful breakdown of who knew what when. There is abundant evidence that high-level U.S. officials were well-aware of various operational minutiae and shifting structural dynamics, virtually in real time. This, along with diplomatic communications and chatter, suggest, at the very least, that U.S. foreign policy took Condor as a positive development to be fostered, rather than the multilateral war crime it in fact constituted.

U.S. involvement, said Peter Kornbluh, the senior analyst head of the National Security Archive’s Chile Documentations Project, is the “gaping historical hole” in our present understanding of Condor. McSherry told the New Republic that a “thorough investigation and complete public report” are the only way to shake the “unavoidable conclusion” she arrives at in her book: “that select U.S. forces had complete knowledge of—and provided unambiguous operational support to—Condor intelligence and hunter-killer operations.”

That last claim is based on Condor’s reported use of a classified U.S. communications network for planning and intelligence-sharing purposes. The network, access to which would have been tightly restricted, was housed in the Panama Canal Zone, not far from the School of the Americas, the elite military training academy infamous for graduating a number of Condor heavies, and various other noteworthy psychopaths, besides.

You don’t have to go digging through the last 100 years, as Barack Obama suggested, to start identifying the U.S.’s less than noble role in the upheavals that convulsed South America in the 1970s and continue to be felt today. Operation Condor will do.

The term “declassification diplomacy” originated in a series of highly successful attempts by the Clinton administration to foster good will in the region through information-sharing and peace-making. By the end of his second term, Clinton had opened the books on Guatemala, El Salvador, and Chile—over the strong objections of the CIA and Pentagon, when it came to the latter. He got started on Argentina too late to force cooperation from the intelligence and military agencies, so the prospect of a fuller disclosure has been sitting there until now, waiting for someone to spend it as political capital.

President Obama has borrowed this tool from Clinton before. He sent stacks of declassified documents with Joe Biden and John Kerry, respectively, on visits to Dilma Rousseff of Brazil and Michelle Bachelet of Chile, both of whom were tortured by their governments during the Condor years. This time he himself is delivering the message, part of a broader effort to prop up Macri’s pro-business, trade-friendly politics, after more than a decade of antagonistic relations with his predecessors the Kirchners.

Declassification diplomacy, as Obama has practiced it, has been an effective but cynical tactic. We’re left to wonder, for instance, how much longer the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo’s declassification request would have languished if Obama’s trip hadn’t happened to fall on such an unfortunate date. “These are political decisions,” said Carlos Osorio, the senior analyst for the National Security Archive’s Argentina Documentation Project and an expert witness who’s been called to testify in human rights trials in Argentina. “They have to do with diplomatic gestures to a particular country.” Administration officials, he said, “are aware of Operation Condor. They’ve been educated about it.” But “what drives them isn’t a research perspective or a historical perspective, it’s looking for an answer to a political situation.”

This is a shortsighted approach, even if you don’t hold accountability for heinous wrongdoing to be a worthwhile pursuit in and of itself. “Security” and “improved governance” come up a lot in Obama’s Latin America foreign policy. But so many of the security crises and corruption sagas throughout the hemisphere have their roots in historical eras that have been deliberately obscured. In Guatemala, the failure to effectively prosecute the war crimes of the civil war established the conditions in which impunity and rank profiteering could fester at the highest levels of government. In Chile, Augusto Pinochet’s son-in-law this week emerged at the center of a major campaign finance scandal.

After 40 years, said Kornbluh, keeping U.S. records on the region secret “essentially becomes a protracted cover-up.” Releasing them on a country-by-country basis prioritizes good strategic publicity over the stated goals of U.S. statecraft. “We have learned some of the lessons that we may not have fully learned at an earlier time,” Obama said in Buenos Aires Wednesday. But how can you learn lessons from stories that haven’t been told yet?