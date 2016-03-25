As I pointed out earlier in the week, there are a lot of reasons to question whether Democrats can ride a Donald Trump nomination to a wave election and retake the U.S. House of Representatives in November. While Democrats relish the prospect of flipping 30 seats, they may not have nearly enough strong candidates to pull it off—no matter how much Trump drags down the other GOP candidates. And new plans being hatched by a collection of major funders of Republican campaigns suggest that the biggest hurdle to capitalizing on the rise of Trump may be, paradoxically, the rise of Trump.



An outbreak of anxiety among conservatives that Trump would be a toxic presence atop national ballots has led to an alternative financial strategy, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Instead of using the sacks of money reserved to push a Republican into the White House, big-money funders will instead retrench, and focus on saving Congress.

The Koch brothers, who have earmarked $900 million for the 2016 races, are part of this effort, along with Karl Rove’s Crossroads network and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Crossroads already rolled out an ad opposing Democratic challenger Ted Strickland (the former governor running for Senate in Ohio against incumbent Rob Portman), and the Kochs have one up supporting New Hampshire Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte, who will face Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan. The Post found $23.5 million in total outside spending on congressional races already this year, including $5 million in Ohio, home to the Strickland race. It’s fair to assume that most of that came from Republican-friendly groups.

It’s amusing to see the Big Money Boys fleeing in terror from the man favored by Republican voters to carry the banner of the party. But the Kochs and their allies have probably stumbled onto the best strategy for focusing their prodigious sums of cash in any election—not just this one. Put simply, down-ballot spending gets more bang for the buck than throwing money at the presidential race.