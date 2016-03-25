On April 24, 1916, members of the Irish Volunteers and other like-minded groups occupied the General Post Office in Dublin as a part of an ultimately futile effort to spark a rebellion against British rule. The rebellion—or Easter Rising—got off to a stuttering start, stalled, and was then quickly and vigorously crushed. By mid-May, most of its leaders—a mix of poets and dreamers, pragmatists and revolutionaries—had been executed.

The remains of the Dublin Bread Company after the Easter Rising in 1916. National Library of Ireland on The Commons

Marking the 100-year anniversary of the Rising, we should note something important: Across the Atlantic, African Americans watched the unfolding drama with great interest. To some, moreover, it seemed like a fascinating, provocative parallel. “The white slums of Dublin represent more bitter depths of human degradation,” wrote W.E.B. Du Bois, editor of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s monthly magazine, The Crisis, “than the black slums of Charleston and New Orleans, and where human oppression exists there the sympathy of all black hearts must go.” Expressing solidarity across the color-line for victims of a colonial domination that echoed much of what he’d seen in the United States, Du Bois took it one step further. “The recent Irish revolt may have been foolish,” he closed, “but would to God some of us had sense enough to be fools.”

No single figure associated with the Rising attracted attention quite like Roger Casement, the globetrotting anti-imperialist renowned for his earlier efforts to expose the worst abuses of the indigenous in Africa and South America. Casement, though, had been imprisoned during the months leading up to the rebellion, and wasn’t closely connected to its planning. His failed attempt to orchestrate the landing of German weapons on the shores of Ireland—a capstone to his radical revolutionary efforts—had been a sort of political prologue to the rebellion in Dublin, but it had also removed him from the playing field. Captured onshore in County Kerry on April 21, he’d been shuttled off to the Tower of London. While he was confined there, his life as a queer cosmopolitan would be strategically exposed by the British, and used as background justification for his death at the end of the hangman’s noose in August and his all-too punitive traitor’s burial in a pauper’s grave.

Nevertheless, in Harlem, it was the dapper, gentlemanly, gay Casement who symbolized the potential of the Easter Rising. Du Bois, writing on the eve of Casement’s impending execution in The Crisis, acknowledged his treachery, but still admired the man, calling him “an Irish patriot whose memory will be cherished at every fireside as one who dies for his country.” Du Bois’s editorial on Casement was deemed, by some, too tepid; in a sign of a deeper cross-Atlantic connection, one Irish reader wrote to The Messenger, another black monthly, to condemn the Crisis editor for “parrot[ing] the English cry of ‘traitor’.”