There are ten trillion things one could say about the presidential candidates’ overtures to AIPAC that might draw outrage, in goodness knows how many quarters. But what surprised me about this year’s candidates and speeches was when Donald Trump—the would-be-dictator—wrapped up his remarks with an evidently spontaneous non sequitur. “My daughter Ivanka is about to have a beautiful Jewish baby,” he told the assembled crowd, pausing ever so slightly after “beautiful” and “Jewish” for emphasis. (Also with hand gestures that may or may not have been meant to convey a baby being delivered. Those hands…) This was followed by great cheering. Seems the audience loved it.

There are Jews, and there are babies. I’m not talking about the babies born to people who happen to be Jewish—babies who will, in all likelihood, grow up to be Jews as well. I want to talk about the concept: so central to contemporary Jewish life, and so deeply politicized. It was a very specific kind of pandering, with a very specific resonance.

This is Trump at his most devious. Yes, yes, it was yet another unsettling allusion to his own daughter as a woman, but this time around that’s not front and center. He’s really saying that a vote for him is a vote for Jewish fecundity. Vote Trump, he’s saying, and the Jewish population will increase! Why “beautiful”? Because it’s a catchphrase of his, because this is a thing that’s said of all babies. What he’s doing is reminding the audience that Ivanka (unlike, say, Chelsea) converted, and is raising her children Jewish—that’s what Trump’s pointing out. Given how touchy and controversial a subject intermarriage is in much of the Jewish community, what Trump’s doing here is putting the audience at ease regarding his daughter’s in-marriage. He may not be Jewish, but he gets just as many Jewish-babies points as many who are.

To be able to summon a Jewish-babies remark off the cuff is a sign that he knows his audience. As I’ve been pointing out for almost a decade, producing Jewish babies is the organizing principle of Jewish communal life. It’s the (at times) overtly stated background behind the warnings not to date or marry out. It’s also what undergirds the so-called Jewish “singles crisis,” the term used to describe the fact that there are, in this world, unmarried Jews. Whether these are Jews who wish to be married or not isn’t always taken into account. In many Jewish communal publications, and in (some) Jewish circles, the existence of unmarried Jews is treated as a disaster. (This is particularly true for Jewish women; Judaism is traditionally matrilineal, plus policing women’s romantic situations is always more popular.) A Jewish “single” is defined as anyone who doesn’t emerge from the womb already pregnant with Jewish quintuplets.