One way or another, the Republican Party is about to rupture—the only question is from which side. If Donald Trump wins the GOP presidential primary, as he’s heavily favored to do, he will drive some unknown, but large, number of regulars from the party. If Republican officials manage to wrest the nomination from him for nearing but failing to reach the threshold required to win outright, he will bolt, and take some unknown, but large, number of supporters with him—either into a third party, or into a protest movement that haunts the actual GOP nominee and creates an air of illegitimacy around him.

The inevitability of a crackup raises obvious questions about if and how it’ll be repaired. Should Trump win the Republican nomination, he will either rebuild the party in his image—more nativist, more isolationist, more protectionist, less beholden to supply-side nostrums—or Republicans will resist his appeal through the election, only to find themselves confronted with the challenge of reconfiguring a conservative party that doesn’t descend into Trumpism all over again. But should Trump be denied the nomination, the #NeverTrump movement will give rise to a #NeverGOP backlash that could have a very long half-life.



Conservatives committed to the existing conception of the GOP, or something that closely resembles it, have a hard time seeing beyond the coming wreckage. Mitt Romney used to carry around a three-legged stool to symbolize the factions of the Republican Party—social conservatives, libertarian economic ideologists, and military imperialists—each one supposedly indispensable. Most conservatives are either satisfied with this arrangement, or can imagine no better way to assemble a national majority. This line of thinking suggests that the Democratic and Republican parties, having already polarized, are like Humpty Dumptys that can only be put back together again using their current constituent parts—if, that is, all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can manage to do it.

“It’s hard to imagine either Republican faction—the Trumpist populist nationalists or the movement conservatives who currently oppose him—swinging into the Democratic coalition the way George Wallace’s voters eventually joined the G.O.P. and Rockefeller Republicans joined the Democrats,” New York Times columnist Ross Douthat argued last week. “Nor would a not-Trump center-right party be obviously attractive to large constituencies on the center-left, unless it abandoned many of the very ideological principles currently inspiring resistance to Trump’s progress. So a Trumpian schism probably wouldn’t lead to a full realignment, a real re-sorting of the parties. Instead it would likely just create a lasting civil war within American conservatism, forging two provisional mini-parties—one more nationalist and populist, concentrated in the Rust Belt and the South, the other more like the Goldwater-to-Reagan G.O.P., concentrated in the high plains and Mountain West—whose constant warfare would deliver the presidency to the Democrats time and time again.”