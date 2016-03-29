Restoring that vision to its bygone glory has been the objective the Met and its architects, Beyer Blinder Belle, have pursued at double speed during the 17 months between the Whitney’s departure and the debut of the rechristened Breuer. The building’s lobby, with its bush-hammered concrete walls and smooth concrete trim, has been beautifully refurbished, the stains and patches of 50 years artfully blended and blasted away; the lower-level courtyard has been replanted with slender aspens, making it feel more like a sylvan hideaway instead of the dreary narrow well it had become.

The bookstore that once occupied a fair chunk of the northern side of the ground floor has been removed, leaving an open space topped by row upon row of now-iconic round pendant lamps, cleaned and fitted with working lightbulbs of consistent color and luminosity. Ever since their acclaimed work on Grand Central Terminal in the early 1990’s, Beyer Blinder Belle has held an almost undisputed claim to the mantle of New York’s finest and most sensitive architectural fix-it men. They haven’t flagged here, an especially impressive accomplishment given what must have been a considerable temptation to improve on Breuer’s sometimes ungainly design. The 29,000 square feet of exhibition space, modest by contemporary standards, is spread across four stories of bluestone and parquet floors. It’s all still there: the irregular trapezoidal windows, the darkened staircases, the openwork cement drop ceiling, the visible ducts, the gangplank entryway spanning the sunken court like the drawbridge to some surreal castle. If anyone was worried the repurposed building was going to lose its edge, they can rest assured the Met Breuer is still very much the weird old Whitney. When Ada Louise Huxtable reviewed the building in The New York Times in 1966, she grudgingly admitted its pleasures: “The taste for its disconcertingly top-heavy, inverted pyramidal mass grows on one slowly, like a taste for olives or warm beer.”

In tandem with the new space, the Met revealed a redesigned logo in February—a white background punched with the words THE MET stacked one on top of the other in red—only to have the Wolff Olins–designed emblem greeted with a torrent of online abuse. New York magazine’s Justin Davidson compared it to a bus crash, another online wag summed it up with two other piggybacked words: THIS SUCKS. In truth, the new logo doesn’t look half bad waving from the flagpoles of Madison Avenue, but the best that can be said of it is that it looks like it belongs on the shopping bag of a very fine department store in Indianapolis, during the heady early days of the Carter Administration.

Sheena Wagstaff, chairman of the department of modern and contemporary art. Damon Winter/The New York Times/Redux

More serious errors are evident within the Breuer. It may be merely a case of shaking the bugs out, but the restoration has thus far excluded such details as the bronze fixtures on the doors to the bathrooms and service areas, which are still oddly skewed and unpolished, sometimes smeared with white from a recent, or possibly decades-old, paint job. A number of observers have noted the removal of the custom granite shelving at the rear of the lobby, replaced by a large digital display advertising the current exhibitions, though the Met has reassured the preservation-minded public that the wall is extant behind the screens. The museum has yet to account, however, for the large, visible rips in the insulation over its famously visible ductwork, which is certainly a pressing functional as well as aesthetic concern. And then there’s the strangely spotty and unprofessional treatment of the foot of the temporary exhibition walls, below which still more white paint splotches are visible on the wooden floors, a carelessness that would be unacceptable at the Met’s Fifth Avenue location.

These rough-and-ready fine points make an intriguing, if almost certainly coincidental, counterpart to the large inaugural show on the museum’s upper floors. Unfinished: Thoughts Left Visible is a survey of incompletion through the ages, with portraits and landscapes from Titian through Elizabeth Peyton in various states of imperfection. As high-concept exhibitions go, this one doesn’t exactly belong in the uppermost intellectual stratum, but it works, and visitors can spend hours examining the minutest pentimenti of the greats and wondering what might have filled the blanker segments of the canvases. More importantly, the show affords a convenient device for cutting into a deep core sample of the Met’s collection—featuring, of course, some of the recent Lauder contributions—and demonstrating how the Breuer might work as an instrument for revealing correspondences and narratives that run from the Renaissance straight through modernity. Incompletion itself, one might say, is the essence of the Met in its current moment of transition.