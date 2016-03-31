I asked Anna what she thought about this. “I don’t think it’s bad to want attention, everyone wants attention. I’m not sure why it’s so frowned upon, but it definitely is,” she said. I pointed to the jokes kids shared on social media—couldn’t you also get attention for other stuff? “Yes, getting attention can totally mean getting recognition for your ideas,” she said. “A lot of the time people are shamed for selfies because they’re used for attention, but no one really ever shames someone for sharing a joke. Both get attention, and both are possibly only shared in hopes of getting attention, but only one of them is really shamed.”

Why do boys skateboard or drive too fast? To get girls’ attention. When boys do this, it’s charming; when girls do it, it’s corrosive.

When I was ten, my friend and I dug through bins at her parents’ yard sale and tried on old high heels with short-shorts and bright coral lipstick. Her brother scoffed: “You look like hookers.” I remember outwardly acting annoyed but inside thinking yes! Children don’t understand the subtle signals of adult sexuality. Sales is puzzled by fights over dress codes across the country—some girls say bans on short-shorts are sexist, because it shouldn’t be their responsibility to make sure boys aren’t distracted. She writes, “Girls agree that they are sexualized and objectified by a sexist culture; but when they self-sexualize and self-objectify, some call it feminist; or they reject the notion that there is any self-sexualization or self-objectification going on in their choices, and to suggest as much is called slut-shaming and an example of rape culture.” She cites an American Psychological Association report’s dire warning, “Perhaps the most insidious consequence of self-objectification is that it fragments consciousness.”

Is it possible the stakes are just a little bit lower? When teenage girls post sexy selfies, perhaps they are not necessarily dedicating their lives to “self-objectification”? Adolescence morphs your body into something unfamiliar, something that changes how the world relates to you, even though you’re the same person inside. We all have fun until the novelty wears off—a welcome vacation in which this new body, a body that still doesn’t quite feel like your own, becomes a canvas for a new self.

Sales cites many studies about eating disorders, anxiety, depression, and unhealthy dieting, often linked to girls seeing photos of objectified women, but none of these problems were invented by social media. The worst revelation about social media culture, teen or otherwise, may be the depths of human neediness, the desire for constant affirmation. But the best revelation is the savviness with which these young women analyze it. Sales discusses the case of Essena O’Neill, a popular Instagrammer who one day recaptioned her photos of bikini-clad happiness to say they were staged, an act which ultimately brought O’Neill even more attention. “Even calling out the enterprise of ‘likes’ as a sham gets you likes,” Sales writes. “This speaks not only to the culture of social media but its existence in a broader culture of fame, in which so much focus and value is placed on the self and the promotion of self, on self as a brand.” This is an incredibly pessimistic view. That teens would “like” rants about social media being an illusion is not a symptom of addiction to attention but a sign they are far more sophisticated than we give them credit for.

What Sales fails to understand is the kids are self-aware about their needs, their desires, their pleas for attention, and the absurd give-and-take of nudes and selfies. Take a Tumblr joke written by a teenage boy in June. Headline: “OMG EVERYBODY DO THIS IT’S REALLY FUN.” Underneath, in smaller text: “validate me.” It got 95,301 notes. Another post: “Send me nudes when you get home so i know you’re safe.” 153,021 notes.

Here’s a rant by a teenage girl about how girls are held responsible for boys’ behavior:

straight boys are weak and pathetic, queer girls walk into the ladies changing room and see ten women naked, do they stare? do they say something inappropriate? do they make them uncomfortable? no because they have the common fucking sense to recognize when a situation is sexual and that people deserve the most basic level of respect to not be harassed, yet here we are banning shorts and low cut tops in school because straight boys are weak and pathetic

The girl who wrote this later updated the post:

okay i made this post this morning and it has since had eighty two thousand notes, it’s been featured on reddit, facebook, twitter i’ve been sent multiple death threats and messages that i don’t even want to describe

and i have to apologize

i’ve seen the error of my ways

straight boys are not ‘weak and pathetic’

straight boys are weak, pathetic and fucking annoying



That post has more than 1.2 million notes. When someone posted it on Reddit, it got more than 100 comments, many of them mean. But the author has her own community—she doesn’t have to be a passive victim of bullying.

American Girls proves sexism is still rampant in American culture, and girls suffer serious consequences from it. While social media offers plenty of evidence for this, Sales does not prove it’s the cause. Sales argues teens are “hypersexualized,” but a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows teens are having less sex, and the teen pregnancy rate has plummeted. “Now more than ever, I believe, girls need feminism,” Sales writes in her conclusion. “They’re deeply in need of a set of critical tools with which to evaluate their experiences as girls and young women in the digital age.” But now more than ever, they have it right at their fingertips. They can google “feminism,” send links to their friends, make posts about it, use it to criticize boys’ texts, and let feminism inform their viral meta jokes about nudes. Take the post about “weak and pathetic” straight males. An anonymous person asked the young woman who wrote it, “What’s the sluttiest thing you’ve done?” She responded, “Existing in a culture that punishes women for being sexual.”