Along with Latinos, Muslim Americans have borne the brunt of Trump’s attacks. Some are starting to wonder whether they have a future in America. “A lot of times, I question whether the U.S. is still going to accept me as an American who happens to be a Muslim. I didn’t have that question after September 11. I have this question now,” Ali Zakaria, a litigator in Houston told the Toronto Star in February. “From a psychological point of view, that’s a big change.”

Donald Trump is a big bully who is enabling many little bullies.

That understandable anxiety is music to the ears of organized white nationalists, who have cheered Trump’s rise—and have clearly been emboldened by it. Rocky J. Suhayda, chair of the American Nazi Party, captured the enthusiasm last September when he wrote: “We have a wonderful opportunity here folks, that may never come again, at the right time. Donald Trump’s campaign statements, if nothing else, have shown that ‘our views’ are not so ‘unpopular’ as the political correctness crowd have told everyone they are!”

Trump, when pressed, has frequently said he doesn’t want to be endorsed by organized white nationalists. His strategy is to maintain plausible deniability while also bear-hugging the haters—often by retweeting them. Queried in November by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly about retweeting a wildly false and inflammatory claim that 81 percent of white murder victims are killed by blacks, for instance, Trump responded, “Bill, I didn’t tweet. I retweeted somebody that was supposedly an expert, and it was also a radio show.” But retweets are an excellent way to wink and nod at the extremists—to communicate a solidarity that even Trump, who’s broken so many of the boundaries of polite political discourse in his campaign, doesn’t feel he can openly express. In light of this recurring pattern, Trump’s notorious refusal to disavow his support from David Duke and the Ku Klux Klan two days before Super Tuesday looks less like a novice politician’s mistake—or the result of wearing a faulty earpiece, as Trump later claimed—and completely in keeping with the way he plays footsy with white nationalists.

It is comforting to imagine, as many liberals and anxious conservatives do, that the Trump phenomenon will prove to be an isolated, ugly episode—a case of temporary mass insanity that will leave no lasting scars on American culture and politics, especially if Trump is ultimately defeated. This is wishful thinking. The destructive forces he has unleashed won’t be easily boxed back up and contained. And the Republican Party will, from all indications, continue to be a vehicle for Trumpism even after his political career is done.

While establishment Republicans like Mitt Romney have passionately denounced Trump and plotted ways to block his nomination, the party’s official response to its front-runner has been a pattern of appeasement—even after he threatened violence against the party itself. On March 16, less than 24 hours after knocking Marco Rubio out of the race and taking another step toward the White House, Trump was asked on CNN about the possibility of a brokered convention where he could be denied the Republican nomination. “I think you’d have riots,” he replied. “I think you’d have riots. I’m representing a tremendous—many, many millions of people.”

True to form, the Republican National Committee decided to downplay these incendiary remarks. “I assume he’s speaking figuratively,” said Sean Spicer, the RNC’s chief strategist.

By introducing the threat of violence into the very heart of a presidential nominating process, Trump was plunging the country into uncharted territory once again. It’s easy to see him as being part of a long tradition of American demagogues—the Father Coughlins, Joseph McCarthys, George Wallaces, and Pat Buchanans. Yet Trump, who has held the polling lead in the Republican race pretty steadily since July and has repeatedly bested his rivals in the primaries, is a much more formidable and dangerous figure than any of his predecessors.

Consider Wallace, the politician who Trump most closely resembles. Like Trump, the Alabama firebrand capitalized on racism for political gain, mounting a third-party run for president in 1968 as the candidate of white backlash against the civil rights and antiwar movements. Wallace relished inciting his crowds to beat up the hippies and eggheads—and to shout their hatred from the mountaintops. Yet Wallace never came close to winning control of a national political party, though echoes of his repellent politics could long be heard in both the Republicans’ Southern strategy to inspire white solidarity and in Democrats’ “tough-on-crime” support for the mass incarceration policies of Bill Clinton’s presidency.

But today’s Republican Party has undeniably become Trumpized. You can see it in the campaign of his rival for the nomination, Senator Ted Cruz, who has insisted Trump is unfit to hold office even as he’s hardened his own stance on immigration and mimicked the frontrunner’s xenophobia. Trying to outbid Trump’s promise to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants—and then provide a mechanism for allowing the ones who are law-abiding to return—Cruz has said he’ll deport all these people but not let any back in. Trump’s birtherism and Islamophobia once seemed shocking in a major political figure, but Cruz has mirrored it by surrounding himself with advisers like Frank Gaffney, founder of the far-right Center of Security Policy and a notorious conspiracy theorist who believes the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated the highest levels of American government. Together, Cruz and Trump had won 77 percent of Republican delegates through the March 15 primaries. That’s hardly an indication that Trumpism is somehow an outlier, a momentary eruption, in the GOP.

And in politics, of course, success breeds copycats. Barry Goldwater might have been clobbered in the 1964 general election, to give one notable example, but he showed how an archconservative could win the Republican nomination—and ultimately paved the way for the election of his ideological disciple, Ronald Reagan. Goldwater-Reagan conservatism was the driving force in Republican politics from 1964 until 2012. Now the GOP—which dominates American politics at every level but the presidential—is the party of Trumpism.

We can expect future Republican presidential candidates to borrow from Trump’s strategy of racial polarization.

We can expect future Republican presidential candidates, running in a party that has not only lastingly alienated Americans of color but threatened them with open hatred and violence—even expulsion—to borrow from Trump’s strategy of racial polarization. Trump might fail, in other words, but Trumpism will live on. And given the fact America has a two-party system and voters will inevitably want change, we have to face the prospect that even if Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders wins the White House for Democrats in November, the historical odds say the United States will eventually elect a Trumpian president.

Yet Trump’s enduring impact won’t merely be political. “This is a movement,” Trump exulted last August during a campaign speech in Nashville, Tennessee. “I don’t want it to be about me.” He was right about that: Trump may be the icon of the movement he’s ignited, but it’s gone far beyond his actions or control. And while organized white nationalists are the animating core of the movement, beyond them are the far more numerous Americans who harbor racist attitudes and economic resentments but have no links to the likes of David Duke.

For decades, this cohort has had to grapple with the fact that public expressions of racism were becoming taboo. When politicians tried to win over these voters, they had to use code words and dog whistles. Trump has changed all that: The dog whistle has given way to the air horn. And now when white people want to harass Hispanic basketball players or Muslim students, they have a rallying cry: “Trump, Trump, Trump!”