Trump isn’t simply reflecting fear; he’s conjuring it.

Fear is the very essence of Trumpism. Political scientists have found that his most ardent supporters are white people with authoritarian tendencies who are afraid of the way the country is changing—economically, culturally, and demographically. He wins them over by posing as the strongman who is tough enough to fight back against the feared agents of change, whether they’re Mexican or Muslim immigrants, Black Lives Matter protesters, or “politically correct” liberals who say “happy holidays.” But Trump hasn’t simply pandered to such fears, as Republican candidates have since Richard Nixon first cooked up the “Southern strategy.” He is a demagogue who’s turning white people’s anxieties into anger for political advantage. Trump isn’t simply reflecting fear; he’s conjuring it—both among his followers and among those he demonizes.

The most visible example of the Trump effect has been the well-documented abuse and violence directed at protesters (and sometimes reporters) at his campaign rallies. This behavior isn’t the rowdy spillover of hard-fought politics, as Trump likes to paint it, but a direct result of the candidate’s own encouragement. At a February 1 event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Trump told the crowd, “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of ’em, would you? Seriously. OK? Just knock the hell—I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees. I promise. I promise.”

Trump’s “promise” has become a sanction for racial taunting and beatings that have become a ritualistic part of his campaign. On March 9 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, TV cameras caught a white 78-year-old Trump supporter named John McGraw sucker-punching a 26-year-old protester, Rakeem Jones. The following day, when CNN’s Jake Tapper asked him about the incident, Trump responded thusly: “You’re mentioning one case—which I haven’t seen, I heard about it—which I don’t like. But when they see what’s going on in this country, they have anger that’s unbelievable. They have anger. They love this country. They don’t like seeing bad trade deals, they don’t like seeing higher taxes, they don’t like seeing a loss of their jobs where our jobs have just been devastated. And I know—I mean, I see it. There is some anger. There’s also great love for the country. It’s a beautiful thing in many respects. But I certainly do not condone that at all, Jake.”