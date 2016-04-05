Vladimir Nabokov, Scientific Genius

All this began to change in the 1990s, when a group of researchers—including Kurt Johnson, one of the editors of Fine Lines—verified Nabokov’s classification of blues, an event described in greater detail in the 2001 book Nabokov’s Blues. Then in 2011, DNA studies also confirmed Nabokov’s explanation of the evolution of the New World blues. There has since then been much debate about the importance of this work. The editors of Fine Lines claim that Nabokov was the victim of “malign neglect” in the entomological community, arguing that scientists didn’t take him seriously because of his literary fame, and they set out to correct this by making big—sometimes implausible—claims for him. They write of Nabokov as a “visionary” who was able to grasp evolutionary patterns through his “apparent ability to create a virtual zoetrope in his head to see ten million years” of change. Another essay calls Nabokov “a genius not only of the artistic but of the scientific kind.” The editors even claim that Nabokov would have achieved still greater importance had he continued: “He would have mastered, and welcomed, all the new advances of the modern synthesis,” they write. “Any other assessment seems unrealistic.”

This profession of faith doesn’t sit well with the book’s scientific claims. Moreover, some of the arguments of Nabokov’s detractors are convincing. In her review of Nabokov’s Blues for Science in 2000, entomologist May Berenbaum pointed out that just because Nabokov’s findings had been proven correct didn’t mean those findings were particularly important. “The fact remains,” she wrote, “that his research was of modest extent and of interest to only a small segment of the scientific community.” Rather than an “unappreciated scientific genius,” Berenbaum suggested, Nabokov was in his literary work simply “the best writer about insects … possibly ever.”

If you place his novels and memoirs side by side with his lepidopterological studies, one thing is clear: Nabokov was interested in telling very different stories about butterflies in each. As a lepidopterist, he was interested in stories that spanned vast, geological time periods, informed by fine-grained empirical observations. But in his novels and stories, butterflies flit in and out of the narrative, either to adorn a moment of impossible desire or as flickering omens of doom—as in the case of the red admiral that lands on John Shade’s arm before he is assassinated in Pale Fire. They are creatures of the ever-disappearing present, hardly existing for any concrete purpose at all; their wings bear the heavy load of subjectivity. In their elusiveness, their intricacy, they embodied the Nabokovian aesthetic; they were, as he wrote in Speak, Memory, an emblem of the “non-utilitarian delights” he sought in art.

Fine Lines does not accept quite so stark a distinction between Nabokov’s two butterfly-related endeavors. One of the most revealing essays in the volume is Victoria N. Alexander’s examination of the way Nabokov’s views on butterfly evolution enlivened his imagination. Among Nabokov’s more heretical scientific opinions, for instance, was that Darwinian evolution couldn’t explain why some butterflies are able to mimic their surroundings so effectively. When a butterfly looks like a leaf, he wrote, “not only are all the details of a leaf beautifully rendered, but markings mimicking grub-bored holes are generously thrown in.” The disguise is more realistic, he notes, than necessary to fool a predator, and so it must have come about by chance rather than by natural selection. While, before, scholars of his work, such as his biographer Brian Boyd, have seen these remarks as unscientific, “dearly held metaphysical speculations,” Alexander shows that it was in fact Nabokov’s study of wing patterns that led him to this critique, and that his views were “very like those of other reputable scientists of his day who argued against gradualism.” The reasoning is scientific and the conclusion is aesthetically gratifying. These superfluous imitations, Alexander explains, were to Nabokov “art for art’s sake”—nature’s own trompe l’oeil. They appealed to his appetite for practical jokes and coincidences that seemed to yield unexpected meaning.

To build extravagant theories on the most minute details, seeking purely personal epiphanies, is only to follow the lead of Nabokov’s characters.

Other essays in the collection scour Nabokov’s works for signs of particular butterfly species, where there is scarcely a trail. Robert Dirig’s essay tracks appearances of the Toothwort White, or Pieris virginiensis, and related “lepidopteral, ornithological, and botanical motifs” in Pale Fire with mixed results. Most impressive is the detective work Dirig carries out, using information about the butterfly’s habitat, to figure out the “real” location of New Wye, the fictional college town where the novel is set. Less persuasive is his thesis that Nabokov based the character Hazel Shade, an adolescent girl, on the Toothwort White in its larval stages. The girl and the pupa share, he submits, “a long ‘nose’, awkwardly humped profile, and wall-flower obscurity.” Another essay in the collection makes much of butterfly-related puns in Lolita without making it clear what these word games reveal.

There’s a special sense in which all of this activity, however unenlightening, is essentially Nabokovian. His works, ripe with multiple meanings and laced with esoteric clues, invite the kind of obsessive close reading that Charles Kinbote himself performs in Pale Fire, adding copious footnotes to John Shade’s 999-line poem. To build extravagant theories on the most minute details and to strike out into one’s own Alpine meadows with net in hand, seeking purely personal epiphanies, is only to follow the lead of Nabokov’s characters.

Nabokov himself, meanwhile, seemed to take pride in discouraging indulgent readings of his butterfly work. When he died in 1977, he was working on a new book with a scientific focus, an illustrated history of Butterflies in Art, ranging from ancient Egypt to the Renaissance. It was to include works by Hieronymus Bosch, Jan Brueghel, Albrecht Dürer, and many others, though he complained their depictions were imprecise and ignorant. He traveled across small towns in Italy, France, and the Netherlands, asking curators to call up more accurate but little-known still lifes from their stacks. “That in some cases the butterfly symbolizes something,” he insisted, “lies utterly outside my area of interest.”