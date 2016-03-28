The stories in What is Not Yours is Not Yours are set across Europe—in Prague, Paris, Catalonia, London, Cambridge, and elsewhere—with characters as different and similar as pop stars and students, orphans and step-parents, office workers and hotel handymen. More of them are people of color than not, and most of them are women; all of them are anxiously caught between love, desire, and violence. Sometimes characters from one story wander into another story, but there’s no overarching plot weaving the book together; the narrative leaps from one set-piece to another with the dramatic ease of a dreamer’s wandering mind, beginning and ending wherever they do for no other reason than that’s where they begin, or end. Oyeyemi writes modern fables, fairy tales set in the present. They tell of a house of locked doors that you have to prop open, called “The House of Locks”; a weight-loss clinic where clients sleep away their body-image anxieties; an inventor who’s testing a device that gives you the feeling of a lost lover’s presence.

WHAT IS NOT YOURS IS NOT YOURS by Helen Oyeyemi Riverhead Books, 336 pp., $27.00

When Oyeyemi wrote her first novel, The Icarus Girl—a haunting fable about twins separated by the Atlantic, or a Yoruba ghost story set in modern times, or both—she was writing about her heritage, about her family, about the hyphens that made her an Afro-British novelist, or an Anglo-Yoruba writer. So did her second novel, The Opposite House, set in a building with one door that opens in London and another that opens in Lagos. Born in Nigeria in 1984, she grew up in London, but in the decade since her emergence as a teenage literary wunderkind, she’s lived in many cities across Europe—Prague, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest—and her work became far less focused on the stories of her own identity than on how stories are the locked doors to any and all identities. Like her third novel, White is For Witching—the story of a racist haunted house in England—and like her fourth, Mr. Fox, What is Not Yours is Not Yours treats the violence of race with a tremendous lightness of touch. If her pages are filled with people of color and women, this doesn’t scan as a “focus,” but a given; why wouldn’t she write about black women?

Oyeyemi began work on What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours, she has said, with the idea of writing nine stories about keys. As she told Vice, she started with a line she remembered from the Hungarian writer Dezsö Kosztolányi’s novel Kornel Esti: “There’s something I must tell you all, and it’s something about keys.” But when she tried to look up the citation, she couldn’t find it, it didn’t appear anywhere in that book. That sentence doesn’t appear in What is Not Yours is Not Yours either, though you could say that it haunts the collection by its absence. The first story Oyeyemi wrote for the collection, “books and roses,” concerns a pair of keys, a pair of lovers, a thief and an orphan, and a garden of roses and library of books. It’s a romantic, novella-length fable, filled with color and suspense, and it resolves with a striking and satisfying neatness: one key opens the door to the library, the other to the adjoining garden, and the two main characters meet in the passageway between.

But “books and roses” is the only story in the book like this, and its neat resolution is more apparent than real. The most uncanny thing about the story, in fact, is the bizarreness of its narrative resolution. After you finish it—after you feel the thrill of the story’s various plots and characters snapping neatly into place—the implausible strangeness of the coincidence hangs in the air like the smell of rotting flowers. Like Chekhov’s loaded gun—in which the playwright puts a gun on stage and it waits to be fired—Oyeyemi’s keys promise a narrative resolution: when they find their lock, we expect, the story will reach its conclusion. But as in life, they seldom do.

Keys are unpredictable: they open up overlapping worlds, stories that open into other stories and take on strange new lives of their own. And sometimes the locks never open. As the final story—called “if a book is locked there’s probably a good reason for that don’t you think”—emphasizes, it might be for the best that they don’t. In the story, a data interpreter comes into possession of a co-worker’s locked diary, but reads it only to learn that secrecy was never the point of the lock. But then what was? We never learn. That lock stays closed.