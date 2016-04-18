Lepore’s new book is both homage and corrective to Joe Gould’s Secret. She is clear about her admiration for Mitchell’s writing, and his patient, unpretentious prose appears to have had an influence on her, as it has on so many New Yorker writers. Yet something doesn’t sit right with her about his portrayal of Gould, which for more than 50 years has stood as the definitive account. In one sense, she defends Gould against Mitchell’s charges by suggesting that the Oral History may, in fact, exist after all. But she also judges Gould in ways Mitchell never thought to, looking beyond the spectacle of his own abjection to the pain and misery he caused others.

JOE GOULD’S TEETH by Jill Lepore Knopf, 256 pp., $24.95

Lepore is a prodigious researcher, and her book adds much to the annals of Gouldiana. Despite Gould’s inability to finish—or perhaps even properly begin—the Oral History, he did leave copious evidence of his existence in the form of letters, diaries, and other written scraps, and Lepore was able to draw on these. “It turns out that a graphomaniac is an exceptionally satisfying research subject,” she comments wryly. Much of what he left behind is disturbing and undermines Mitchell’s relatively fond portrait of him. She digs into his history of mental illness, suggesting that he may have been autistic, and finds evidence that he underwent electroshock therapy and even a partial lobotomy later in life. His attitudes and actions toward women and people of color surface uncomfortably. “The more I learned about Joe Gould, the more melancholy, and the uglier, it got,” Lepore writes.

She also gives serious attention to Gould’s youthful interest in eugenics, a subject mentioned but glossed over by Mitchell in both of his profiles. During a period of leave from Harvard in 1915, Gould worked for the Eugenics Office in Cold Spring Harbor, New York, which dispatched him on a research expedition to measure the skulls of Native Americans in North Dakota. Lepore connects this trip—treated as nothing more than a colorful anecdote by Mitchell—to the young Gould’s overwhelming preoccupation with theories of race and degeneration. He was particularly fixated, according to Lepore, on the idea of interracial sex, which he professed to abhor: “Even imagining sex across the color line, Gould believed, causes ‘an antipathy which is involuntary and is felt with such violence that it is comparable to the extreme repugnance some people have to snakes.’ ” Yet his private conduct in subsequent years, Lepore reveals, suggests he was in fact repressing forbidden desires.