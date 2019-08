Maleness as a construct is pretty pointless

Men are painful

Being pregnant taught me

What assholes men really are

Making fun of my pumping

In the bathroom or the office

I want to live in a world

Where she exists

Man smoking in turquoise gym shorts

I need to write more things down

The song I can’t fight this feeling is playing in the deli

Everytime I think of you

Movie star by the lake

With the flamingos so calm, neon roses