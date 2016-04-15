Black Glove

There she was we said

flat on her back on the sidewalk

outside Burdick’s like a lost crow

in the snow, splayed

open as a question

mark, the time,

mark the time

you said, like it was dead

and picked it up

Who would have missed this bird

on their fist or their dainty wrist

it seemed she could have been anyone’s

but no one claimed her on the street

where fingers extended begged for change

to invest them with humanity again

a simple hand inside a hand

but you took the entire night on

with a warm stranger. And it fit you.

—In Memoriam, C. D. Wright