Speaking to an enormous crowd last August in Mobile, Alabama, Donald Trump expounded on a key part of his foreign-policy agenda: getting allies like South Korea, Japan, and Germany to pay America for defending them. Trump freely acknowledged that what he was proposing sounded to some like a mobster asking for protection money. “We defend the whole world,” Trump said. “Somebody said, ‘Oh, that’s like the mafia defense.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, okay. The mafia is not so stupid, all right.’”



American presidential candidates don’t normally praise organized crime, so it is tempting to write off this comment as a joke. Yet as we learn more about Trump’s foreign-policy views, thanks to extensive interviews such as the one conducted by Maggie Haberman and David E. Sanger published over the weekend by The New York Times, the mafia comment seems less like a quip and more like a confession.

Of course, it is possible to give Trump’s weltanschauung an intellectual pedigree. In an earlier article I did that myself, arguing that Trump’s unilateralist tendencies could be linked to a shadow tradition in American foreign policy, while the dominant philosophy since Franklin Roosevelt has been the internationalist consensus. Certainly Trump’s invocation of the slogan “America First” calls to mind the notorious aviator Charles Lindbergh, who turned his isolationist arguments against fighting Nazism in Europe into a popular movement, while the mogul’s skepticism of NATO evokes the memory of that stalwart opponent of American Cold War interventionism, Robert Taft. And Trump’s call for America’s free-riding allies to pay more for their defense directly echoes the thinking of the most recent unilateralist of any prominence in American politics, Ross Perot.

Yet to put the emphasis on Trump’s unilateralism is to put too fine a sheen on what is actually a set of very primitive emotions. As the interview with Haberman and Sanger makes clear, Trump has no real foreign-policy doctrine—and very little grasp of even the elementary facts about global politics. What Trump does have, in spades, is a cluster of raw attitudes that allow him to confidently bluster about topics with which he’s utterly unfamiliar. Trump’s comment that “the mafia is not so stupid” can serve as a key for understanding these attitudes: For Trump, a successful president will have basically the same modus operandi as a mobster, using intimidation to maximize income. And, of course, as Ted Cruz likes to point out, the mafia might be more than just a handy metaphor when it comes to Trump, since one of his associates is a twice-convicted felon with mob ties.