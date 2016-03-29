TRUE CRIMES: A FAMILY ALBUM by Kathryn Harrison Random House, 240 pp., $28.00

True Crimes opens with “A Tale of Two Dogs,” an essay that takes place nowhere near the beginning of the family narrative we will come to know, but instead during a vacation Harrison takes with her husband and children. Their trip to Italy was, Harrison writes, “a perfect holiday, until I ruined it abruptly one night in the middle of dinner.” Harrison “ruins” the vacation with a mysterious illness that turns out to be a life-threatening bout of hyperthyroidism, and the rest of the essay is nauseous with guilt. Harrison, first irradiated with the pills she takes to poison her overactive thyroid, and then weakened by the treatment’s aftermath, finds herself driven mad by the family’s new Lab puppy. He barks and howls and scratches the children and, Harrison writes, “disprove[s] a conceit I’ve long cherished about animals and myself: that I can love any animal indiscriminately, without reservation.” But she can’t love Max, and we know that by the end of the essay that this lack of love, treated as a twin infirmity, will prove devastating to someone.

The essay might be the book’s hardest sell; it lingers with the reader in part because Harrison does not ask the reader to regard her with either forgiveness or disgust. We are asked, only, to see what she sees. Throughout the rest of the book, as she explores the other snapshots in her “family album” of the book’s subtitle—the self-centered mother, the eccentric grandparents, the largely absent father whose sexual predations Harrison detailed in The Kiss—she requires the same efforts on the reader’s part. We are never asked to share her anger, to validate her decisions, or to absorb her pain. In the end, this makes it all the easier to do so.

Like all great memoirists, Harrison also knows that the real magic happens when the reader is lulled into thinking they’re reading something ordinary. Then a phrase or a sentence or a conclusion will appear that is shocking partly for its beauty, and partly for its inevitability: how could we not realize that we were moving toward this all along? It’s hard to think of other memoirists who match not just Harrison’s unsparing clarity of vision, but her empathy for both her loved ones and her tormentors (a combination of qualities that is also necessary if a writer is to show us a life, as Harrison does, in which those two categories are impossibly enmeshed). Mary Karr and Tobias Wolff certainly come to mind, but it is yet more intuitive to compare Kathryn Harrison with master magician Ricky Jay: We don’t know what we’re seeing until we’ve seen it.

Like all great memoirists, Harrison also knows that the real magic happens when the reader is lulled into thinking they’re reading something ordinary.

There’s nothing less than truthful here: only a powerful familiarity, on Harrison’s part, with both the tools of the trade and the stories she uses them to tell. The book moves us not forward through time, but deeper and deeper into the complexities of Harrison’s life as a child, as a young writer, and eventually as a mother. The most powerful lines thrum with a powerful empathy, both for her subjects and for all the iterations of her self we glimpse in these essays. Of her husband’s reluctance to tell the children that their beloved grandfather is dying, Harrison writes, “He wants to preserve a part of us, our family, that doesn’t know what we know.” Of her own emotional state during her father-in-law’s illness, she tells us, “I catch sight of myself in a shop window and see that I look as I feel, exhausted and strung-out, like a child who’s lost the hand she was holding.” Of her mother and grandmother’s lifelong enmity, and the legacy of debt they used to express it, Harrison writes:

By the time I could identify the arena of their conflict, my mother and grandmother were practiced adversaries, performing an indefinite object lesson in the disparate misuses of money. Offered as love, and withheld as punishment. Dangled as bait. Bestowed in company. Withdrawn in secret. It could be made to seem plentiful, as plentiful as water—which, my grandmother said, was the way my mother spent it, like water—and, just as suddenly, it could dry up. It could bind one person to another; just as easily, it could pry them apart.

True Crimes is shot through with stories of Harrison’s glamorous, careless, frightened mother, who squandered the money that should have been her daughter’s, and seemed to hoard the love her daughter craved. The story Harrison tells of her childhood is filled with scarcity and desire and random, dazzling abundance, and the anxiety that defines a child’s life when familial love gushes at one moment and dries to dust in the next. Harrison’s mother died of cancer when Harrison was 24—long before, we are led to believe, she had a chance to understand the mother she was losing, and in fact had never really had. In the book’s penultimate essay, Harrison writes of how her youngest daughter’s ravenous affection has allowed her, at last, to empathize with her own mother. “I’d wanted to eat my mother alive,” she tells us,