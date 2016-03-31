And afterward? I plunged into grownup life. I was drafted and served in the army; I married; I went to law school; I had three children; I went to work for a very good law firm; I found I loved practicing law; 42 years ago I remarried and have lived happily ever since. And why did I break my silence and write Wartime Lies in 1989? The explanation is prosaic: I was on a sabbatical from my law firm from August through November 1989, my children were grown, there were no claims on my time that took priority. On August 1, I sat down at my desk, opened my brand new Toshiba laptop, and began to write. I wrote every day with what seems to me in retrospect great steadiness. In August I wrote at our summer place in Eastern Long Island, and I continued during our sojourns in Venice, Seville, and finally Paris, where I finished the book and revised it.

Wartime Lies was well received by critics, readers, and prize juries, and was translated into 14 or 15 languages. Of my other books, only About Schmidt has done so well in terms of number of copies sold.

I’ve known some hugely rich people and have had fun inserting billionaires into my novels.

Meanwhile, I kept writing, part time until 2004, when I retired from the practice of law, and full-time since then. As a professional novelist, I haven’t returned to the subject of Poland and the extermination of Jews during World War II, except tangentially. I have found my “grownup” subject matter on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, in the Berkshires, and in the Hamptons. My protagonists travel to France, Venice, Warsaw, Tokyo, and Brazil. Without having set out to do so, I seem to have grown into the role of a chronicler of the Eastern Seaboard’s upper crust. The reason is that I write about what I know. I deal with lawyers and writers and men working in advertising and investment banking. I’ve known some hugely rich people and have had fun inserting billionaires into my novels. There are as well gay personages and themes in my books. I am not gay myself, but I have had many friends who were. Gay themes and personages interest me because they are vivid and distinct.

My two most recent novels, Killer, Come Hither and the sequel, Kill and Be Killed, are a departure in that nothing else I had written before can be described as a thriller or a crime novel. Also, the protagonist, Jack Dana—a former Marine Corps infantry officer and war hero—is very different from the characters with whom I’d been hanging out. But, in other ways, both of these books fit right in. The milieu—lawyers and rich men—is my hunting ground; Jack is an intellectual and a writer, as well as a trained killer.

How did I come up with the idea of writing these thrillers? My wife and I live in a house in Sagaponack, in Eastern Long Island, just a few miles from Sag Harbor. It’s a house in the woods. We have neighbors, but they’re hardly ever there. We don’t lock our doors. We don’t set the burglar alarm when we’re in the house. It would be exceedingly easy for an intruder to enter and surprise us. I’d like to keep a loaded pistol under the bed. When I was in the army I was a very good shot and I believe that even today I wouldn’t miss a figure that appeared in our bedroom door, but my wife won’t allow me to have a firearm in the house. As a result, when I can’t sleep I sometimes scare myself imagining the following scene: