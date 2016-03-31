Memoirs and diaries about France during the Second World War tend to share two characteristics. They hew to one of a few narratives, either describing life under the Nazi occupation, such as Jean Guéhenno’s classic, Diary of the Dark Years, or describing life fighting the occupation, as in Agnès Humbert’s Résistance, Lucie Aubrac’s Outwitting the Gestapo, Marguerite Duras’s The War, or Daniel Cordier’s Alias Caracalla. The second thing they share is literary quality: Résistants, it seems, make for superb writers. There is nothing surprising about this, given the intellectual types who chronicled their experiences after 1945: Guéhenno was a prominent literary critic and scholar; Duras was a novelist, Humbert was an ethnographer and historian of art, and Aubrac was a teacher. Even Charles de Gaulle’s Mémoires de guerre, self-promoting and romanticized, has an aesthetic refinement that was celebrated on its publication in 1954.



Moritz Scheyer’s recently translated memoir, Asylum: A Survivor’s Flight from Nazi-Occupied Vienna Through Wartime France, is like its predecessors a beautifully rendered story of survival against the odds—and one that encompasses the usual set of themes and emotions. Anger, especially, lies at the heart of Scheyer’s account, an outrage that spills out when he describes Germans as “ape-like creatures” and “Teutonic monsters,” or French collaborators as “worm-like” prostitutes. What distinguishes his book from others, though, is the setting in which it was conceived and written.

ASYLUM: A SURVIVOR’S FLIGHT FROM NAZI-OCCUPIED VIENNA THROUGH WARTIME FRANCE by Moritz Scheyer Little, Brown and Company, 320 pp., $28

The Convent of Labarde sits on a hill near the medieval town of Belvès in the Dordogne. Half hidden behind lime trees and long since deconsecrated, the building is now a remote hospice for those suffering from mental illness. There is no evidence of its more remarkable past: Between 1942 and 1945, while still a hermitage for Franciscan nuns, it was the hiding place of Scheyer, his wife Grete, and their loyal housekeeper-companion Sláva. Under the protection of holy sisters, it was here that Moritz composed his dramatic and memorable account of life as a Jewish refugee in occupied France.



Before the war, Scheyer had been a critic at the Neues Wiener Tagblatt, one of Vienna’s foremost newspapers, where he published feuilletons on books and theatre. He was a friend of Stefan Zweig, as well as other cultural icons like Gustav Mahler, Bruno Walter, and Arthur Schnitzler. It was the last days of a city governed, he says, by “tradition and culture, of clear social orders and customs, of elegant love affairs”—the “epicurean” metropolis described so vividly by Zweig in his The World of Yesterday.