The Agony and the Ecstasy of the Ugly Cry

Claire Danes’s cry face in ‘Homeland.’ Showtime.

Kim Kardashian’s notorious crying face. E!

Oprah Winfrey, the original ugly crier. Giphy/BroadwayBox.com

These invitations to weep with abandon assume that readers will seek solitude before yielding to emotion. When we’re prepared to toss away our Kleenexes and rejoin society, we can commence damage control—perhaps with the help of products that notorious ugly crier Kim Kardashian turns to in order to “recover” from a weepy episode. (Cosmopolitan’s website, not to be outdone, reassures us that a mere eleven steps will abolish any indication of tears.) These websites, of course, have accurately taken the social pulse. Most of us—at some time or another—long for the freedom of a “good cry.” We also understand that “a good cry” is one that occurs where others will not be subjected to its effects. If that will be impossible, well, perhaps it’s time to research “how to cry prettily.”



The twinned pressures to perform equanimity and conform to pedestaled notions of female beauty make crying seem more perilous than refreshing. For as often as we find pleasure in Claire Danes’s notoriously unbecoming—if theatrical—cry faces or circulate the meme-ified image of Chrissy Teigen “ugly crying” at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, most of us would be mortified if we were physically scrutinized at our most vulnerable. If we rely on our arsenal of facial expressions to articulate our competence or our desirability, so too do we call on them for protection. An ugly cry, more than merely being shocking or repellant, conveys our undoing.

Ugliness, after all, is a subjective aesthetic category. When we bashfully admit to ugly crying over a film or a disappointment, we imply that we cannot be beautiful when we give way to our most keenly painful emotions. We imply that untethered grief, by virtue of its excess, does not hew to the cultural expectation that beauty be placid and symmetrical, fundamentally unthreatening. Sometimes the very notion of the ugly cry seems, more than anything else, an inside joke: What woman has not been schooled in the doctrine of Western patriarchal standards of beauty? We know when we have transgressed—when we have become more than men can fathom.