For Colombia, After Peace Is When the Trouble Begins

Despite past failures, there’s reason to believe this attempt at peace could be successful. The ELN has been aggressively pushing for a seat at the bargaining table for more than two years—through general strikes, infrastructure bombings, targeted attacks against military and police personnel, and the political ransoming of kidnap victims. The more progress that gets made in the FARC talks, the less leverage the ELN has to extract major concessions. The government, for its part, needs to remove the ELN from the picture quickly, if Santos is to have any shot of creating the “post-conflict” Colombia that he has staked his legacy on.

With approximately 1,500 armed guerrillas and 5,000 clandestine operatives spread out over select peripheral areas, the ELN is less powerful and geographically imposing than the FARC, whose forces are thought to number upwards of 7,000. But experts have expressed concerns that, in the event of a formal treaty, disaffected FARC soldiers and mid-level commanders could jump ship for the ELN, with which FARC maintains strategic and financial partnerships. Alternatively, the ELN could simply occupy the power vacuums left in former FARC territories and assume control over its former revenue streams (e.g. coca production and illegal mining).

Amidst these worst-case scenarios, however, is the possibility that we are in fact witnessing the winding down of the longest running armed conflict in the Western Hemisphere. That would be a tremendous development for Colombia, and for the region as a whole. But it would also lay bare the rotten structural dynamics that have festered under 50 years of internal strife. For decades, Colombia’s ruling elite has gotten away with attributing all manner of institutional shortcomings and malfeasance to the scourges of communist insurrection and narco-trafficking—which, to let the government tell it, are pretty much the same thing. But now the Mexicans are the dominant players in the drug business, and the rebels are talking seriously about peace. The Colombian state may soon wind up with no one else to blame but itself.