For Colombia, After Peace Is When the Trouble Begins

The Colombian government’s self-imposed deadline for a final peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group came and went last week—along with the prospect of a celebratory photo-op for the history books with U.S. President Barack Obama, who was visiting Havana, the site of the talks, at the time, and has lent consistent support to a peace process that has gone on for three years. But this week, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos saved face by making an announcement almost as momentous: the start of formal negotiations with the National Liberation Army of Colombia (ELN), Colombia’s second-largest and second-oldest leftist insurgency.

Many details of the talks still need to be clarified, including their scope and format. For now, Ecuador, Venezuela, Cuba, Chile, Brazil, and Norway have agreed to serve as guarantors for the process, and each of the five Latin American countries will play host to the delegations at various stages of a “direct and uninterrupted” negotiation. Much of the preliminary agenda will necessarily be covered by any agreement between the government and FARC that emerges from Havana. But the ELN, as President Santos pointed out in a speech he delivered from the Casa de Nariño Wednesday afternoon, is “an organization with its own history and own identity.” Securing its demobilization and disarmament will present its own set of difficulties, as well.

Despite past failures, there’s reason to believe this attempt at peace could be successful. The ELN has been aggressively pushing for a seat at the bargaining table for more than two years—through general strikes, infrastructure bombings, targeted attacks against military and police personnel, and the political ransoming of kidnap victims. The more progress that gets made in the FARC talks, the less leverage the ELN has to extract major concessions. The government, for its part, needs to remove the ELN from the picture quickly, if Santos is to have any shot of creating the “post-conflict” Colombia that he has staked his legacy on.

With approximately 1,500 armed guerrillas and 5,000 clandestine operatives spread out over select peripheral areas, the ELN is less powerful and geographically imposing than the FARC, whose forces are thought to number upwards of 7,000. But experts have expressed concerns that, in the event of a formal treaty, disaffected FARC soldiers and mid-level commanders could jump ship for the ELN, with which FARC maintains strategic and financial partnerships. Alternatively, the ELN could simply occupy the power vacuums left in former FARC territories and assume control over its former revenue streams (e.g. coca production and illegal mining).