It’s hard to pick which aspect of this photo is more comic, Trump affecting gravitas or the banner “national security meeting,” whose message could only be more blatant if it read “very serious national security meeting.”

Meeting with my national security team in #WashingtonDC. #Trump2016 A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

And perhaps what’s most amusing of all is that a roomful of very serious people are listening very seriously to what Jeff Sessions has to say about foreign policy.