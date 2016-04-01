Rand Paul used to be better at pranks.

Paul tweeted several times on Thursday, March 31, about a “yuge” endorsement he was going to make on Friday. Here is the announcement:

Hahaha, get it? This presidential election is so crazy, right? It’s bananas!

Roughly one in every 2,500 April Fools’ jokes is good (GQ’s George Quarterly bit is the only one I’ve seen today that’s not terrible), and this is not one of the good ones, though it’s also not the worst. (It’s really not good though.)