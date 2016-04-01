New York is now the best state in America to be a working parent.

Or at least it will be in 2018, when the state budget passed last night, guaranteeing 12 weeks of paid family leave, goes into effect.

New York is only the fourth state to guarantee paid family leave, and its new policy is the country’s most expansive—double the six weeks mandated by California and Rhode New Jersey, and triple Rhode Island’s four weeks.

This isn’t just a victory for working women (though it’s that too). The new policy applies to men and women, and can be used to care for a new child or for a seriously ill relative.