A very angry Donald Trump campaign memo was titled, “Digging through the Bull S--t.”

And that’s not the only uncouth gem in senior adviser Barry Bennett’s note to staff, obtained by The Washington Post, which excoriated the media for proclaiming that the Trump campaign last week had “THE WORST WEEK EVER.” Citing a bump for Trump in the Reuters tracking poll, Bennett said all the talk of Trump having the worst week was the latest evidence that the media was “lin[ing] their pockets at the expense of our candidate and causes.” He added, “America is sick of them. Their idiotic attacks just remind voters why they hate the Washington Establishment.” He concluded, “Donald Trump 1 Washington Establishment/Media 0.”

Take that, Chris Cillizza, er, the media.