The problem with Bernie Sanders’s campaign was that he never thought he’d win.

Sanders has all the momentum in the Democratic race right now, having won five of the last six contests and being favored to win the next two, in Wisconsin and Wyoming. But Sanders, whose initial plan to wrest the nomination from Hillary Clinton was to win the first three states, got off to a slow start that his campaign still hasn’t quite recovered from.

The New York Times has a piece about Sanders’s early woes that captures a truth rarely acknowledged about Sanders’s campaign, now that he has a slightly more plausible shot at the nomination: becoming president was never the goal. Per the Times’s report: