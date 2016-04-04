D.C. lawmakers want to put an end to the city’s tax on women.

So-called “tampon tax” bills have already been passed in several states, eliminating sales tax on feminine hygiene products and baby diapers. Supporters of the bill argue that the tax amounts to a penalty on women and children who are forced by biology to buy those products.

Councilwoman Anita Bonds is the lead sponsor of the bill, and was joined by four other Democratic council members. She pointed out in a statement that the tax is especially harmful to the city’s most vulnerable. “This legislation will especially help low to moderate income mothers manage these costly expenses,” she said.