The Panama Paper Leaks Are a Chance to Fix a Broken Financial System

But what will also become clear—as if it wasn’t already—is that the legal infrastructure that governs the behavior of companies in offshore jurisdictions (essentially tax havens) is woefully inadequate.

Pressing for change

As of Sunday evening the BBC was claiming that 72 current or former heads of state were linked to Mossack Fonseca, and that they had potentially problematic financial affairs that needed investigating. That the rich and powerful appear to be able to act largely anonymously while squirrelling their wealth away from prying eyes should be deeply troubling to anyone who believes that transparency is the best disinfectant against corruption, fraud, and tax evasion.

And here Britain’s David Cameron in particular has an opportunity—despite the revelations about his family. In 2013 Cameron openly criticized tax secrecy and tax havens. In truth, and despite periodic background noise, little happened between then and 2015.

Last summer, Cameron raised the issue again in a high-profile speech in Singapore. There, he said that he regarded the anonymous ownership of companies as deeply problematic. That led to a plan to introduce (in June 2016) a register to identify those who own companies and make profits from them (so-called “beneficial owners”).

There are still plenty of reasons to doubt that this move will have the intended impact. There is not, as yet, any agreement to create an international list that everyone can access. But Cameron is at least talking about something that others recognize to be deeply important. Given both the size of the UK’s financial services sector and the fact that many of the tax havens that the likes of Mossack Fonseca use fall under UK jurisdiction, the UK government has an opportunity to push others in to a corner and make a difference.

Cameron has called an international anti-corruption summit in London in May. It could—let’s be honest—end up as nothing more than a talking shop. But it might also be the perfect forum to push for an international agreement on stricter rules concerning beneficial owners. It is also a moment to generate commitments to actually implementing such legislation.

The UK, in other words, will inevitably be at the center of pushing for, or kicking back against, changes in international financial regulations. Cameron has the choice between watching and worrying from the sidelines, or seeing the Mossack Fonseca case for what it really is—a wake up call to try and finally do something about the long outdated rules and regulations that shape international financial transactions.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.