The Panama Paper Leaks Are a Chance to Fix a Broken Financial System

There are, furthermore, good reasons to allow the owners of some companies to remain anonymous. If you live in a country in which criminal gangs come after those who do well for themselves, it makes no sense to punish people who make money legally by forcing them to go public about it. That the likes of Mossack Fonseca use these rules to help clients who are not in similarly delicate positions is not the law firm’s fault—the rules allow them to do it, and it’s those rules that desperately need changing.

But what will also become clear—as if it wasn’t already—is that the legal infrastructure that governs the behavior of companies in offshore jurisdictions (essentially tax havens) is woefully inadequate.

Pressing for change

As of Sunday evening the BBC was claiming that 72 current or former heads of state were linked to Mossack Fonseca, and that they had potentially problematic financial affairs that needed investigating. That the rich and powerful appear to be able to act largely anonymously while squirrelling their wealth away from prying eyes should be deeply troubling to anyone who believes that transparency is the best disinfectant against corruption, fraud, and tax evasion.