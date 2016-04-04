A Conflicted Man: An Interview With Ta-Nehisi Coates About Black Panther

JWG: On Twitter you spoke about wanting to challenge heteronormativity in the pages of Black Panther. You clearly do this through Zenzi, and also with the relationship between Aneka and Ayo.

Yes. Arc is a post-colonial, post-modern, deconstructionist look at militarism, imperialism and heteronormativity. https://t.co/LHemNDt6AU — Ta-Nehisi Coates (@tanehisicoates) March 14, 2016

Why was this so important for you?

TNC: I think on Twitter people thought I said it tongue in cheek, but people are going to be surprised that it’s actually in the book. I was uncomfortable with the notion of the Dora Milaje—a scantily clad troop of female bodyguards devoted to the Black Panther. It felt like a male fantasy, they seemed to me almost to be jewelry for the Black Panther. But I’m not big on ret-conning things, so I wanted to build on what was already established. Ryan Coogler’s Creed was an inspiration for me in this regard. He didn’t dismiss what came before, he built on what was there and as a result healed Rocky as a character. So, if I was going to extend full humanity to the Dora Milaje, what might that mean, what might happen?

JWG: In your first memoir, The Beautiful Struggle, you talk about “an entire shadow canon, a tradition of writers who grabbed the pen, not out of leisure but to break the chain.” How does your work on Black Panther fit into this tradition?

TNC: This is why I included the Henry Dumas poem [in issue #3]. I wanted to incorporate the poets from the Black Arts Movement into the canon of comics. Those are the people who taught how to write. Those were the writers who made space in their poetry to explore questions of democracy and self-determination. But I also was inspired by Avengers #57, “Behold the Vision,” which ends with Shelly’s “Ozymandias.” I just figured if they could fold British literature into a comic I could include African American literature in mine. That’s also the inspiration behind Changamine (a bookish political philosopher who is the intellectual leader of those Wakandans opposed to hereditary rule). This tradition informs us, and I wanted to represent that.

JWG: You also sneak in a lot of cultural references, from Bob Marley to Jeru tha Damaja.

TNC: [Laughs] Yeah. The one paraphrased most often throughout the first arc is the idea that “no one man should have all that power.” I mean, it just makes sense to allude to Malcolm X, to Kanye, to Bob Marley. That’s what shaped me. I have to put that in there! As someone raised within a black literary and cultural tradition—that’s what I bring to bear.

JWG: With that in mind, talk a bit about Afro-futurism. Wakanda is often cited as an Afro-futurist space. Did those ideas influence you?

TNC: Not really. I’m not really up on Afro-futurism, not like Brian [Stelfreeze, the artist and illustrator Coates collaborates with on Black Panther]. So you will see Afro-futurism in the comic through his work. I follow his lead when it comes to that.

JWG: How do your instincts as a journalist and social historian inform your work on Black Panther?

TNC: As you well know, if you go to Howard University you are instantly disabused of the great man theory of history. A basic question that I explore in my journalism rises out of the legacy of the Enlightenment, which has all of these noble ideas about rights. But can the regime of rights extend to all people? Once you ask this question you are investigating how states operate, how they grant rights to their citizens. That’s a huge question for me and consequently one of the things I’m trying to get at in the book. Earlier versions of T’Challa gave you the romance of monarchy without any account of the horrible things that monarchs actually do. So I wanted to think this through. Don’t get me wrong, I like T’Challa but that’s the point. So often it’s not evil people, it’s the system.

JWG: Having read the scripts for the first four issues of your run, I can say that your T’Challa is quite a complicated figure.

TNC: Yeah, I’m trying to depict a human T’Challa. I like him a lot, I identified with him quite a bit to be honest. I mean, the last year or so has been amazing for me, but there are some aspects of it that I didn’t ask for, so I was interested in all of the things in his world that he didn’t ask for. He’s a genius, one of the smartest people in the world, but as a head of state a significant part of his job is managing a bureaucracy. Does this satiate a need in him, or is he simply bound by the traditions and customs of his nation? Others have portrayed T’Challa as arrogant, which distances the reader from the character, but re-reading those earlier issues I was struck by the idea that T’Challa doesn’t actually like being a king. I mean, who is a king and just leaves his nation for long periods of time to fight with the Avengers? Who does that? At one point he was working as a teacher in Harlem! I thought it would be interesting to explore a character who had to be King but perhaps didn’t want to be King. That’s T’Challa. I see him as a man in conflict.

