Why Talk Radio Is Donald Trump’s Sworn Enemy in Wisconsin

That unity can now be seen in the overwhelming opposition of state GOP leaders to Trump. But the sheer clarity of that anti-Trumpism, in turn, has helped unmask an alienation between the Republican establishment and a major portion of the party’s voters. Wisconsin is displaying with unusual clarity the schism in the national GOP, and the picture isn’t so pretty.

That begins to become clear when you see how talk radio here is treating Trump. Elsewhere, conservative talk radio has mostly supported him or stayed neutral. After all, Trump’s style is in so many ways a match for right-wing radio, which has made a living on nastiness and sneering at liberals—which Trump certainly offers, blended with shots at his fellow Republican candidates and just about anything else that comes to his meandering mind. Talk radio helped lay the groundwork for Trump’s brazenness, and many of its listeners love him.

But in Wisconsin, he’s getting no love from radio talkers. As Milwaukee talk-radio host Charlie Sykes has written on his Right Wisconsin website, “Wisconsin boasts an unusually robust talk radio infrastructure,” and “there are no Hannity-like Trump fan boys here.”