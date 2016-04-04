Why Talk Radio Is Donald Trump’s Sworn Enemy in Wisconsin

The tension between Donald Trump and the party he hopes will nominate him for president was never so obvious as when the GOP front-runner gave a speech last week in Janesville, Wisconsin, and asked, “How do you like Paul Ryan?” The crowd reacted with loud boos. This, in the hometown of Ryan, the Republican House Speaker, the 2012 vice-presidential candidate, the party’s leading policy wonk, and a life-long Janesville resident who has represented it in Congress since 1999. Yet he got a shower of jeers from Trump’s supporters.

That, in miniature, has been the story of the run-up to Tuesday’s Republican primary showdown between Trump and Ted Cruz. Wisconsin is a state that should be prime Trump territory, given our relatively small percentage of minority voters and large percentage of whites who lack a college degree. It is also the most politically polarized state in the nation, as a result of Governor Scott Walker’s law crushing public-worker unions—which in turn has made Republicans here remarkably united in recent elections.

That unity can now be seen in the overwhelming opposition of state GOP leaders to Trump. But the sheer clarity of that anti-Trumpism, in turn, has helped unmask an alienation between the Republican establishment and a major portion of the party’s voters. Wisconsin is displaying with unusual clarity the schism in the national GOP, and the picture isn’t so pretty.

That begins to become clear when you see how talk radio here is treating Trump. Elsewhere, conservative talk radio has mostly supported him or stayed neutral. After all, Trump’s style is in so many ways a match for right-wing radio, which has made a living on nastiness and sneering at liberals—which Trump certainly offers, blended with shots at his fellow Republican candidates and just about anything else that comes to his meandering mind. Talk radio helped lay the groundwork for Trump’s brazenness, and many of its listeners love him.