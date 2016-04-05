The Many Trials of a Nazi War Criminal

As during the Eichmann affair, Israeli prosecutors saw survivor testimony as the public moral and legal thrust of their case against Demjanjuk.

The Eichmann trial had proven that the Israeli government was willing to prosecute international atrocity crimes in its domestic courts under the legal principle of universal jurisdiction, a practice later codified in the Israeli penal code. With this jurisdiction in mind, the criminal proceedings that the Israeli government opened against Demjanjuk in 1987 shared the same historical premise as the U.S. government’s denaturalization process. For Israeli prosecutors, Demjanjuk and Ivan Grozny were one and the same; as Grozny, Demjanjuk had ordered and carried out among the most vicious atrocities perpetrated at the Treblinka death camp. As during the Eichmann affair, Israeli prosecutors saw survivor testimony as the public moral and legal thrust of their case against Demjanjuk. The court received testimony from several Treblinka survivors, whose impassioned recounting of Ivan Grozny’s atrocities transformed the trial from a dry evaluation of guilt into a performance of public memory. The court was especially moved by the testimony of Eliahu Rosenberg, a Treblinka survivor and key witness at multiple postwar Nazi war crimes trials. Approaching Demjanjuk from the witness stand, Rosenberg recalled with certainty the former guard’s “murderous eyes” from the time he had spent removing corpses from the Treblinka gas chambers. As Douglas observes, Rosenberg described Demjanjuk’s eyes in his native Yiddish rather than Hebrew, as if to signify the triumphant defiance of Rosenberg’s small act of public memory. The Israeli court convicted Demjanjuk of crimes against humanity and sentenced him to death, much as a result of convincing survivor testimonies like Rosenberg’s.

Unfortunately, the murderous eyes Rosenberg had seen in Demjanjuk were not Grozny’s. Grozny was more likely the nickname of Ivan Marchenko, a Ukrainian guard at Treblinka whose biography beyond his tenure as a gas-chamber administrator remains mysterious. Treblinka survivors in Israel were made to believe that Demjanjuk was present in the photographs that prompted their initial testimony. From there, the investigation became a robust case in collective confirmation bias; as Douglas writes, survivors were “eager to participate in the process that would bring their former tormentor to justice.” Someone had orchestrated the atrocities that the Treblinka survivors had attributed to Ivan Grozny, just not Demjanjuk. While he may have been responsible for similar atrocities at Sobibor, those crimes were outside the scope of Israeli government’s initial investigation, trial, and sentence.

The defense team approached Demjanjuk’s appeals accordingly. The Israeli Supreme Court issued a stay of execution for Demjanjuk in 1993, based on new evidence from now-former Soviet archives that exonerated the guard of Ivan Grozny’s atrocities at Treblinka. In closing the book on Treblinka, however, Demjanjuk’s defense inadvertently—or, perhaps, unavoidably—reasserted the former Nazi guard’s likely responsibility for similar violence at Sobibor. Israeli prosecutors opted not to prosecute Demjanjuk for his atrocities at Sobibor, despite ample evidence of his guilt. The evidence was airtight: although they lacked significant testimonial evidence from Sobibor’s limited survivor population, investigators in Israel and at OSI looked to Soviet archival materials to corroborate select identification documents from Demjanjuk’s time at the death camp. Despite this evidence, Israeli prosecutors opted to return Demjanjuk to the United States, where he restarted life as a known-but-not-proven war criminal in Cleveland.