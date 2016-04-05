The Many Trials of a Nazi War Criminal

Unfortunately, the murderous eyes Rosenberg had seen in Demjanjuk were not Grozny’s. Grozny was more likely the nickname of Ivan Marchenko, a Ukrainian guard at Treblinka whose biography beyond his tenure as a gas-chamber administrator remains mysterious. Treblinka survivors in Israel were made to believe that Demjanjuk was present in the photographs that prompted their initial testimony. From there, the investigation became a robust case in collective confirmation bias; as Douglas writes, survivors were “eager to participate in the process that would bring their former tormentor to justice.” Someone had orchestrated the atrocities that the Treblinka survivors had attributed to Ivan Grozny, just not Demjanjuk. While he may have been responsible for similar atrocities at Sobibor, those crimes were outside the scope of Israeli government’s initial investigation, trial, and sentence.

The defense team approached Demjanjuk’s appeals accordingly. The Israeli Supreme Court issued a stay of execution for Demjanjuk in 1993, based on new evidence from now-former Soviet archives that exonerated the guard of Ivan Grozny’s atrocities at Treblinka. In closing the book on Treblinka, however, Demjanjuk’s defense inadvertently—or, perhaps, unavoidably—reasserted the former Nazi guard’s likely responsibility for similar violence at Sobibor. Israeli prosecutors opted not to prosecute Demjanjuk for his atrocities at Sobibor, despite ample evidence of his guilt. The evidence was airtight: although they lacked significant testimonial evidence from Sobibor’s limited survivor population, investigators in Israel and at OSI looked to Soviet archival materials to corroborate select identification documents from Demjanjuk’s time at the death camp. Despite this evidence, Israeli prosecutors opted to return Demjanjuk to the United States, where he restarted life as a known-but-not-proven war criminal in Cleveland.

The U.S. government reinstated Demjanjuk’s American citizenship in 1998, though the terms of his renaturalization left open OSI’s continued investigation of his time at Sobibor. The debacle of Demjanjuk’s Jerusalem trial had laid OSI low, and senior officials at the Department of Justice were eager to transform the bungled case that the office had initiated in the 1970s into a pathbreaking legal victory. The new OSI investigation concluded in 2002, when a U.S. court permanently stripped Demjanjuk of his American citizenship. Despite the finality of the court’s decision, U.S. officials were unable to find a destination for the would-be deportee. After seven years, however, the German government finally consented, and U.S. immigration officials arranged for what was to be the final phase of the international effort to bring Demjanjuk and his atrocities to total account.

By all accounts, Demjanjuk arrived to his indictment in a Munich court in July 2009 a beaten man. He was by then 89 years old, a far cry from the energetic, combative man Eliahu Rosenberg had confronted in Jerusalem in 1987. (Journalists covering the Munich trial jokingly referred to Demjanjuk as “Ivan the Recumbent,” a reference to the wheelchair-bound defendant’s unimposing posture during the Munich trial; the nickname became the title of Douglas’s original Harper’s dispatch.) Demjanjuk’s defense lawyers attempted to use their client’s apparent frailty to advance his case, taking every opportunity to object to Demjanjuk’s physical hardship during the trial. Their objections were to no avail, and the trial proceeded as planned. Demjanjuk stood accused of being an accessory to murder, 28,060 times over.

In contrast to the Eichmann trial and Demjanjuk’s first trial in Jerusalem, the prosecutors at Munich fashioned their case against Demjanjuk as a public exercise in defining the historical record. In some respects, this approach was a matter of circumstance as well as of design. Few more than 50 individuals survived the death camp at Sobibor, which had facilitated the execution of more than 167,000 people in the span of two years. The German prosecutors were not confident that any of the several remaining Sobibor survivors would be able to identify Demjanjuk as a member of the SS guardsmen at the camp. Without eyewitness testimony, the prosecutors used to three forms of evidence to place Demjanjuk at Sobibor: testimonies from individuals, including three Sobibor survivors and a guard who had worked with Demjanjuk at Flossenbürg, spoke to Demjanjuk’s environs; the testimonies of so-called second-generation Sobibor survivors, who were permitted to participate as co-claimants—in German, Nebenkläger—on behalf of their departed parents; and, a body of historical work about the structure of Demjanjuk’s SS police auxiliary units at Trawniki, represented by the historian Dieter Pohl. If the testimonies of survivors and their second generation provided a requisite context for Demjanjuk’s final prosecution, Pohl’s expertise allowed the court to address what Douglas describes as “the most vexing question raised by the case”: Demjanjuk’s personal responsibility for his atrocities at Sobibor. As during the Eichmann trial, the question of Demjanjuk’s voluntary decision to commit atrocities was the fundamental legal dispute, albeit here as an accomplice rather than as an orchestrator of mass murder.

By 2009, Demjanjuk’s villainy was not in question; what was in question, however, was history’s ability to illuminate the moral nature of his crimes.

Responsibility was not simply the central question of the Demjanjuk case; it has become the primary dilemma of seeking justice after the Holocaust, and after the other atrocities that have taken place in its wake. In Jerusalem in 1961, Hannah Arendt saw Adolf Eichmann as a living emblem of a moral problem that had shaped much of her postwar thought: the problem of evil. That Eichmann’s actions were, in Arendt’s terms, banal and bureaucratic only mattered insofar as they helped shape a system founded on the primacy of violence—that is, on fundamental evil. In that sense, the Israeli government’s administration of justice for Eichmann’s crimes was a hopeless task. Where was accountability to be found in a system in which responsibility for evil was ubiquitous?

With Eichmann as with Demjanjuk, the act of justice took on a different form. Rather than condemn an evil whose atrocities were beyond condemnation, the Israeli prosecutors bore witness to its human legacy. These two proceedings made palpable the human suffering—and, in testimony, human resilience—that proved inaccessible for the prosecutors at Nuremberg. Justice became a public performance, manufactured together by the trial proceedings and their collective global audience. Arendt provocatively referred to this performance as a “show trial,” a description that has gained purchase among both supporters and detractors of such pedagogical proceedings. But show trials exist because they lack meaning; its propaganda reinforces power at the expense of justice. Here, meaning was all there was.

Writing from the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in January 2015, The New York Times succinctly captured the state of our present era: “Some 1,500 survivors attended the 60th anniversary in 2005, but on Tuesday there were fewer than 300 on hand.” What becomes of the pursuit of justice when its beneficiaries are no longer around to receive it? For Douglas, this last great Holocaust trial is a tentative answer. If justice is an act of moral theater, the drama of Demjanjuk’s trial in Munich was more Stoppard than Shakespeare. By 2009, Demjanjuk’s villainy was not in question; what was in question, however, was history’s ability to illuminate the moral nature of his crimes. History itself became a subject of dispute, an occurrence that would have been unthinkable while survivors were still able to bring testimony—right or wrong—against their perpetrators. At Munich, the German prosecutors enshrined a new form of memory, one which preserves the moral strength of survivors’ stories long after they are gone.