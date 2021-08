Last night’s game between Villanova and North Carolina ended with a sweet three-pointer by Kris Jenkins, giving Villanova its first national championship since 1985.

Cool as that it is, though, it’s not as cool as the reaction from coach Jay Wright, who’s apparently seen a thing or two in this life. As Jenkins launched the shot, Wright was heard to utter only one word, “Bang.” Then he just walked away. On second thought, maybe he’s in shock.