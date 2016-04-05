How Drones Can Improve Scientific Research

However, drones—or, to use the technical term, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—show promise to help with a large number of societal and environmental problems.

As a researcher in aerial robotics, I’m trying to bring some cutting-edge ideas for using drones closer to reality. Some of these projects aim to keep sensors alive, measure hazardous or remote environments, and deal with scenarios that would be dangerous to humans.

Links to power and data

As our world becomes more filled with sensors—such as on roads and bridges, as well as machines—it will be important to ensure the increasingly distributed monitoring devices have power. Here, drones can help. UAVs can provide wireless recharging to hard-to-access locations such as sensors monitoring bridges or floating sensors on lakes.