The Hunt for the Last U-boat

A black night on the North Atlantic. Joe Mazraani’s eyes feel like they’re popping out of his skull as he sits in the steering seat on the dive boat Tenacious. It’s only about 2240 hours, at night, but it feels like long past midnight. He has been peering into the gloom for hours, days, years, if he has to admit the truth about the depth of his obsession for this hunt. At some point tonight he has started to imagine flailing, beckoning arms, the flashes of white life vests among the dark waves.

He wonders if he’s alone with these ghosts. But, of course, the other men on Tenacious are haunted, too. Possibly the divers are dreaming of the naval battle that took place here on April 16, 1944. Maybe they’re picturing the morning when a torpedo from U‑550 split open the side of the tanker SS Pan Pennsylvania. Perhaps they see the American men from the tanker scrambling into a lifeboat as the ship capsizes.

Or possibly they are wondering what it must have been like to be one of those German boys who abandoned his sub for the water as it sank. The Americans rescued only 13 men. That water’s so cold. Nobody knows better than divers how frigid and unforgiving the North Atlantic can be.

This trip marks their second summer of active searching, and the pressure’s building. While Mazraani’s team has been hunting for U‑550 in absolute secrecy, another team has been publicizing its own search for the 550, and yet another team is rumored to be mounting a search. Bottom line: If the Tenacious divers don’t find the 550 on this trip, someone else will probably beat them to the long‑lost submarine.