Wisconsin is do-or-die for Ted Cruz.

The Texas senator is expected to win the state on Tuesday night, having a substantial lead in almost all the polls, aside from a notable outlier. As Nate Cohn persuasively argued in The New York Times, Cruz’s advantage is deeply entrenched in the demographics of Wisconsin: It’s a state where the Republican population skews towards groups that are generally less-inclined to vote for Donald Trump (the college-educated; Protestants active in church life; whites of north European ancestry).

Cruz better earn his expected wins, because the stakes couldn’t be higher for him. If Trump pulls off an upset victory in Wisconsin, then it’s game over for Cruz—there is no plausible path to stop Trump from getting a majority of delegates.