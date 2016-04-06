Why Are Voters Angry? It’s the 1099 Economy, Stupid.

Before journalism, I was a gig-to-gig freelancer in television post-production, right up until last year in fact. Staff editing jobs are rare; usually you’re hired to work on a show, and when it ends its run, you’re done. Most of the time employers would withhold taxes and pay into Social Security. The nicer ones even paid overtime. More often they would build overtime into your regular work schedule, a form of wage theft. Several years ago, I started a job, and on the first day, the supervisor asked me to immediately fill out time sheets for the entire twelve-week run, stating eleven-hour days. This meant I could never accrue overtime even if I worked 55 hours a week, though the production company could claim to be nominally complying with overtime laws. And 55 hours a week can be a slow one in post-production. The resultant loss of wages probably came to thousands of dollars.

Meanwhile, in my time as a freelancer I could never access health-care or pension-benefit plans. If production took a day off for a holiday, nobody got paid. If you set up a gig and the production schedule got pushed back a week, so did your opportunity to earn money. Sick days and personal days didn’t exist. I remember once being sick but still coming in for a late-night editing shift, taking medication to get me through the evening. I didn’t notice that the cold medicine I took was Tylenol PM until I fell asleep in my chair. I played loud music with the windows down on my more-treacherous-than-it-needed-to-be drive home late that night. But I got paid.



These are sadly typical stories of those disempowered at work, with all the risks put on their shoulders. “Angry” voters may simply be angry workers tossed into the Darwinian world of the modern economy, operating without any fallback support from their employers or their government. This was bound to find its way into our politics, but though solutions for these workers exist, nobody is talking about them.

In most ways my freelance TV experience was an improvement upon my current writing career in the “1099 economy” (a reference to the tax forms businesses issue non-employees). While the New Republic and others I write for are nice to work for, they only pay me per individual story. 1099 workers like me effectively run our own businesses, with one employee. We must pay our own 6.2 percent Social Security tax on the employer and employee sides. And all the other facets of the safety net are on us.

Krueger and Katz’s research shows how this 1099 revolution is spreading. Companies increasingly use contractors to dodge responsibility for the benefit side of total compensation. And they’ve become more sophisticated in doing it. In his book on the 1099 economy, Raw Deal, Steven Hill recounts the story of how pharmaceutical firm Merck sold a Philadelphia antibiotic factory and then contracted with the eventual purchaser to make the exact same drugs with the same employees—only without having to pay them benefits.