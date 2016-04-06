You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Bernie Sanders has won Wisconsin, his sixth victory in the last seven contests.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Fox News and NBC News project that the Vermont senator has defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s Democratic primary. The result is not a surprise, as Sanders led by several points in the polls. But the margin may be larger than that, if Decision Desk’s exit polls are any indication:

A double-digit victory would bolster Sanders’s argument that he holds the momentum heading into the delegate-rich New York primary in two weeks, where he trails in the polls by only single digits.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said Sanders’s victory was his seventh in the last eight contests.

Ryan Kearney

Ryan Kearney is the executive editor of NewRepublic.com.

Read More:
Election 2016, Politics, Wisconsin, Democratic Primary 2016, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton