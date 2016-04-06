When You’re a Trumpkin, You’re a Trumpkin All the Way

Ted Cruz couldn’t have had a better primary night than he did in Wisconsin on Tuesday, when he won a decisive double-digit victory over Donald Trump. Some pundits are already proclaiming this as the pivot of the election, the moment Trump starts a long slide. This is the “end” of Trump, Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne proclaimed on Twitter.

Yet, as so often in the past, the press is being premature in its obituaries for Trump’s political career. The astonishing fact of the night is that even though Cruz won decisively, Trump still has roughly a third of the Republican Party behind him. The intense and undying loyalty of the Trump base is the real story, because it will be enough to ensure that Trump will win a plurality of the delegates and be in a strong position to argue at a contested convention that he should be the nominee.

Wisconsin was unusually friendly ground for Cruz. The demographics of the Republicans in the state skew towards college-educated, suburban, well-to-do evangelical Christians who are in stable relationships. The state is also very white. Only 6 percent of the population is African-American (Trump tends to do well in areas that are more racially diverse, where the white population is more receptive to the idea that they are losing ground). Finally, the conservative wing of the Republican Party is very strong in Wisconsin and was solidly behind the Texas senator. Cruz won’t enjoy such hospitable terrain in the remaining states, which will have many more voters who have less than a high school education, are not regular church-goers, are more likely to be Catholics and white ethnics from South and central Europe (as opposed to the people of Northern European ancestry in Wisconsin), and more likely to describe themselves as “moderates.” Such voters are closer to Trump’s base than Cruz’s.

The astonishing fact of the night is that Trump’s base hasn’t deserted him, despite all the shenanigans and missteps of the last few weeks. It’s worth recalling that by any normal political measure, Trump should be in freefall: He offended all sides on the explosive issue of abortion by constantly zig-zagging, his campaign manager was arrested for allegedly manhandling a reporter, and he frightened much of the world by suggesting a neo-isolationist foreign policy that would see the United States welcoming nuclear proliferation.