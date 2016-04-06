When You’re a Trumpkin, You’re a Trumpkin All the Way

Wisconsin was unusually friendly ground for Cruz. The demographics of the Republicans in the state skew towards college-educated, suburban, well-to-do evangelical Christians who are in stable relationships. The state is also very white. Only 6 percent of the population is African-American (Trump tends to do well in areas that are more racially diverse, where the white population is more receptive to the idea that they are losing ground). Finally, the conservative wing of the Republican Party is very strong in Wisconsin and was solidly behind the Texas senator. Cruz won’t enjoy such hospitable terrain in the remaining states, which will have many more voters who have less than a high school education, are not regular church-goers, are more likely to be Catholics and white ethnics from South and central Europe (as opposed to the people of Northern European ancestry in Wisconsin), and more likely to describe themselves as “moderates.” Such voters are closer to Trump’s base than Cruz’s.

The astonishing fact of the night is that Trump’s base hasn’t deserted him, despite all the shenanigans and missteps of the last few weeks. It’s worth recalling that by any normal political measure, Trump should be in freefall: He offended all sides on the explosive issue of abortion by constantly zig-zagging, his campaign manager was arrested for allegedly manhandling a reporter, and he frightened much of the world by suggesting a neo-isolationist foreign policy that would see the United States welcoming nuclear proliferation.

Far from being in decline, Trump’s base is rock-solid. A third of the party is still behind him in Wisconsin, which could easily translate to 40 percent or more support in friendlier states like New York or California. Despite a very bad night, Trump is still on the path to willing a plurality, and possibly even a majority, of the delegates. And if it came to a contested convention, Trump would be able to make a powerful case that he should be the nominee based not just on having the most delegates but also the most intense followers, whom the Republicans would need to win in the general election November.