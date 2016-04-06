Country legend Merle Haggard, the patriarch of outlaw country and the poet laureate of the poor but proud, has died.

Haggard had a gift for sly subversion—best exemplified in “Okie from Muskogee,” a song which both lionized the silent majority and satirized them—and for vividly setting scenes and writing characters. “Mama Tried” begins:

The first thing I remember knowing

Was a lonesome whistle blowing

And a young’ un’s dream of growing up to ride

On a freight train leaving town

Not knowing where I’m bound

And no one could change my mind but Mama tried

“Hungry Eyes” sets the scene with: A canvas-covered cabin in a crowded labor camp stand out in this memory I revive / ’cause my daddy raised a family there with two-hardworking hands and tried to feed my mama’s hungry eyes.