Country legend Merle Haggard, the patriarch of outlaw country and the poet laureate of the poor but proud, has died.

Haggard passed away on his 79th birthday, The Bakersfield Californian reports.

With Buck Owens, Haggard was a progenitor of what became known as the “Bakersfield Sound,” an alternative to the more maudlin “Nashville Sound,” and an early iteration of what would become known as roots rock or Americana. It was twangy, rough, and raw; Haggard’s songs, like the (mostly) men he sang about, were simultaneously tough and tender.

Haggard had a gift for sly subversion—best exemplified in “Okie from Muskogee,” a song which both lionized the silent majority and satirized them—and for vividly setting scenes and writing characters. “Mama Tried” begins: